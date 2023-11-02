The Weeknd Breaks Major European Tour Record

The Weeknd’s massive tour numbers are translating well overseas.

The Weeknd's "After Hours Till Dawn" tour has been raging on since early last year. He's completed both and North American and European legs of the tour and is currently making stops in Latin America. He's set to conclude 2023 by playing a series of dates on a new Oceanic leg of the tour. The singer achieved a number of major milestones along the way, particularly in the European leg. He's broken various records for attendance and revenue gained at particular stops, highlighted by his breaking the attendance record for London Stadium by drawing over 80,000 spectators.

Now he's pulled off an even more impressive accomplishment. With the European leg of his tour in the books his total gross was tallied up. When all was said and done he broke the record for the highest-grossing tour by a black artist in the continent's history. He brought in $158.1 million across 30 shows with over 1.6 million tickets being sold. With many focusing on major tours this year from Taylor Swift, Beyonce, and Drake, it's worth remembering just how much of a commercial force The Weeknd is. Check out the post announcing the achievement below.

The Weeknd's Massively Successful European Tour

The Weeknd is also making a major economic impact almost anywhere he goes on tour. Last month he performed in Colombia and a newspaper there shared an assessment of the show's effect on the local economy. That included over 1500 jobs which they called "a considerable movement" for the economy there.

Earlier this week The Weeknd teased that he was doing his final feature ever this year. That turned out to be alongside Diddy, 21 Savage, and French Montana. The group teamed up for the song "Another One Of Me" from Diddy's new album. What do you think of The Weeknd breaking the record for highest-grossing tour by a black artist in European history? Let us know in the comment section below.

