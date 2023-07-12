The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour continues to make waves overseas, especially now that he’s set a new global record. According to a press release, the Canadian singer’s global tour grossed over $350 million since it launched in 2022, making it the highest-grossing tour of the decade. The North American leg, which included dates in Canada and the U.S., grossed $148 million in sales. However, he brought that to over $350 million in sales following sold-out back-to-back shows in London. Additionally, he set a new record at the stadium, drawing in 160,000 between both nights.



The Weeknd now holds the record for the highest single-night attendance for any show at the stadium with 80,000 fans at the venue. However, he’s yet to wrap up his forthcoming tour. In the midst of the second leg, Live Nation reports that the tour already sold more than 2 million tickets between Europe and the forthcoming South American dates. It’s no small feat for any artist but The Weeknd has undoubtedly set an impressive bar for himself and other artists across the world.

The Weeknd Beats Michael Jackson?

.@TheWeeknd now holds the record for the highest-grossing tour in history by a Black artist with his ‘After Hours Til Dawn Tour’ ($350M) which is still going.



— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 11, 2023

Following his latest feat, it appears that The Weeknd may have beaten Michael Jackson’s record for the highest-grossing tour by a Black artist. Michael Jackson’s Bad tour reportedly held the title with $311 million with inflation, while The Weeknd passed the $350 million mark. It’s an impressive feat but perhaps, one that Beyoncé might beat with the Renaissance World Tour. Some economists have predicted that Bey could pull in billions from the global venture.

Still, it’s clear that the love for The Weeknd hasn’t waned following his controversial television show The Idol, which debuted on HBO earlier this year. The singer’s faced plenty of criticism over the past few weeks from fans, some of which felt as though they couldn’t listen to his music the same way after following the series. Still, The Weeknd seemingly brushed off any criticism while Da’Vine Joy Randolph suggested that there might be a second season underway. We’ll keep you posted on anymore updates surrounding that. Have you checked out The Weeknd’s “After Hours” tour yet?

