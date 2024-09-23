Adam 22 Claims That Playboi Carti & Kendrick Lamar Have A Collab Coming Very Soon

Say what?

Throughout 2024, you could make arguments for multiple artists being the rapper of the year. Kendrick Lamar is perhaps the most MVP candidate, thanks to slaying the beast that is Drake. From his diss tracks to his surprise feature on "Like That" and being named the Super Bowl Halftime performer, he's essentially taken back the crown as the biggest in the game. Then, there's a case to be made for Playboi Carti as well. His numerous releases on Instagram had his fans in an absolute chokehold, especially with his album being teased. Furthermore, he's been on some of the biggest songs of the year such as "CARNIVAL" and "Type S***".

You also can't forget about "ALL RED", which has over 51 million streams in just 10 days. It's built even more excitement around the now confirmed, I AM MUSIC, which could be coming before year's end. However, despite all of these incredible achievements, each rapper has done things in their own way, especially in terms of their music. It's why a lot of people aren't buying a recent claim from controversial hip-hop media figure, Adam22, that they have something in the works. The No Jumper host was casually chatting with one of his most frequent guests, Wack 100, and pretty confidently brought this up.

Adam 22 Says Playboi Carti & Kendrick Lamar Are "Gonna Change The Game"

He says that Playboi is on his way to Compton to shoot a music video with K. Dot. Adam22 says "it's gonna change the game" and that the former was the one to reach out. He even goes onto claim that Carti dropped the "bisexual vampire style" because Lamar would only do it if he made that change. Still, "The Day The Party Died" and its message about the state of hip-hop has fans not buying this one bit. "That’s like Jesus and Satan linking up", one IG user jokes. This would break the internet, but we can agree this is a stretch by Adam.