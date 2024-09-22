Tommy Richman Builds Album Hype On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

This "R&B Season" update also has hot tracks from Chiiild, Chase Shakur, plus 4batz and Lil Baby. Which one was your favorite?

Summer's officially over, and we have some new jams on our latest R&B Season playlist update to round up the best new releases to usher in the fall. Starting things off is the newest single from Tommy Richman ahead of his debut album COYOTE, "WHITNEY." As usual with his catalog, it's a pretty funky, mid-fi, buzzy, but nonetheless charming mix of gritty percussion patterns, striking synths, an overall throwback feel, and passionate lead vocals. Some echo effects and heavy reverb slightly muddy the appeal of the DMV native's performance here, but it's nonetheless a compelling and exciting new approach compared to past records.

Also on our R&B Season update is the latest collaboration under 4batz's belt, his new single "roll da dice" with Lil Baby. This is actually one of his most fleshed-out and dynamic tracks so far when it comes to the drums, which feel much more present here than on previous material. Still, the track maintains the woozy, minimally icy, and very simply atmospheric tones that you've probably come to expect here. Baby does his thing here, but the dreamy vibe of the song means that his contribution is more of a fitting and vibe-building background addition than a true stand-out.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Next up from the R&B-adjacent world is a distinct, acoustic, and meditative track from Chiiild, "Don't Fade On Me." It's a Tom Petty cover from an Apple TV+ original series Bad Monkey celebrating his music, and takes the original cut in a much more hazy and low-key direction. Gorgeous vocal harmonies propel the track forward alongside gently strummed guitars, and some additional synth pads in the background build out the world for you to lose yourself in.