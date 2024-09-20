Tommy Richman Drops "WHITNEY" One Week Ahead Of Upcoming LP

Richman takes a slightly different approach on this latest and presumed final teaser.

Tommy Richman has been upsetting but also impressing a lot of listeners in 2024. He's been in the professional music business for longer than that. However, this has really been his coming out party without a doubt. The release of "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" has propelled that for sure, but he's proven to be much more than that. That's something he's looking to show the doubters, according to a statement obtained from Uproxx. "I’ve been building up my discography for years. I’m not a one-hit-wonder". What he's also looking dispel the belief that he has one mode of singing, which is that expressive falsetto delivery. While it's still prevalent, Tommy Richman does switch up the production style on "WHITNEY".

This is presumably the last promotional track we are going to receive before the release of his next album, COYOTE. The project is slated to drop on next Friday, September 27, and is going to be carrying 11 songs. As of now, it looks like "THOUGHT YOU WERE THE ONE", his most recent record outside of "WHITNEY", is serving as the lead-off cut. That means that "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" and "DEVIL IS A LIE" are being axed from the tracklist. But we will just have wait and see. On "WHITNEY", Tommy is once again delivering a more heartbreaking cut, as it seems that this woman he's talking about is not as ideal as he once thought. As we mentioned though, the production choice is different, as he goes in synth-pop/nu-wave direction with a driving series of punchy drums. Things really take off vocally on the chorus too, as Tommy wails away across it.

"WHITNEY" - Tommy Richman

Quotable Lyrics: