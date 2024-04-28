Tommy Richman Becomes A "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" On New Single: Stream

The DMV native is hitting the big leagues with a pretty unique sound and aesthetic approach, one that he'll surely continue to build off of.

Tommy Richman is on the cusp of an absolute blow-up, and one of the leading factors behind that is his brand-new single, "MILLION DOLLAR BABY." Moreover, it's a very creative blend of classic Southern trap stylings and more light and poppy vocal performances and melodic leads. In the case of this particular track, it comments on the slow but steady build-up that the DMV native has experienced over the past few years, which finally seem to have gotten to a boiling point. We've previously covered the dual single release of "SOULCRUSHER" and "WHAT DO U LIKE," plus his appearance on Brent Faiyaz's recent album, Larger Than Life.

Furthermore, Tommy Richman seems poised to keep expanding on this unique style, and will surely find new ways to tinker with it, capitalize on its best elements, and continue to expand outside of it. We don't want to put him in a box, but this is definitely a wave that he could ride with ease given the catchy, loose, and above all fun feeling that "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" will give you. Thanks to some occasional and subtle cowbell hits, the sharp snares and hi-hats, and the funky bass patterns, this song is able to make something sound pretty hard and quite sophisticated at the same time. It's an odd mix that ultimately works to its cheeky benefit, especially with added wailing synths, a very simple lead melody, high-pitched vocals, and background vocal samples.

Tommy Richman's "MILLION DOLLAR BABY": Stream

Meanwhile, hopefully Tommy Richman does whatever his heart desires moving forward, as cuts like "MILLION DOLLAR BABY" indicate that he might just do anything moving forward. If you haven't checked this track out yet, find it on your preferred streaming service and let us know what you think down in the comments section below. Peep some standout lines there too, see the visualizer above, and as always, keep checking in with HNHH for more amazing music drops around the clock.

Quotable Lyrics
No matter what happens, he cannot come between us again,
I know we're better than friends (Better than friends),
I took her to Queen's Gambit, showed around my friends (Right now),
Tried to pick some energy up, it don't matter

