PARTYNEXTDOOR Is "4" The Fans On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Tems, Chenayder, Normani, and more also brought us some great tracks from the R&B realm this week. Which one was your favorite?

HNHH's R&B Season playlist is back to round up the best releases from the various styles adjacent to the genre that came out this week, and there's a big one to speak on right away. Moreover, PARTYNEXTDOOR finally delivered on all the hype and dropped his long-awaited fourth studio album PARTYNEXTDOOR 4 (P4). Not only does the Toronto artist deliver plenty of his trademark style on this full-length, but he also taps into sounds that he's not immediately associated with, such as the breezy African-inspired rhythms on "F o r C e r t a i n." If you want that classic PND sound, though, look no further than cuts like "N o C h i l l," and you'll be right back in that zone again.

Elsewhere on R&B Season, we have another sultry and minimal single from Normani titled "1:59," and it features none other than Gunna for a pretty interesting crossover. Through some simple guitar licks, building vocal harmonies, stark percussion, and atmospheric effects, it's able to keep things woozy while still having a solid melodic center. As for the College Park MC, his voice actually goes even harder than his collaborator on this cut when it comes to the passion and the strain in his voice. It's a nice zone to see him in, especially for those looking for him to at least try to switch it up.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

However, if you're looking for more of that Afro-soul sound, there's another highlight on R&B Season this week. Tems came through with an interpolation of Seyi Sodimu's 1997 classic "Love Me JeJe," which is as wondrous and welcoming as it is loosely chilled-out. Across much of the Nigerian singer's catalog, a lot of her strengths owe themselves to her strong vocal chops, charismatic performances, and her ability to build out a tune. Needless to say, these are all elements that keep on giving.

Finally, we wanted to shout out the tender, bubbly, and crisp collab between Chenayder and MAVI, "Colors." This is easily among the jazziest and most head-bobbing picks this week thanks to a warm vocal performance from the former and a killer verse from the latter. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season cut was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments below. Check out the playlist above and, as always, log back into HNHH for more amazing music drops around the clock.

