Tems Recreates An Afro-beat Classic With "Love Me JeJe"

BYZachary Horvath146 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
tems love me jejetems love me jeje

Tems could be dropping her debut any week now.

Tems has grown into her own ever since hip-hop fans discovered her on Future and Drake's 2022 collaboration "WAIT FOR U." It went on to become one of Hendrix's most popular songs on Spotify for quite some time. The R&B jam even peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, scoring her first chart-topper. Fairly soon now, she will be looking to carry all of that momentum onto her debut album. Tems is showing she is ready to take that next leap with one of the project's singles, "Love Me JeJe."

Just over a week ago, the Nigerian singer and songwriter teased BORN IN THE WILD on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "BORN IN THE WILD. The Album. May 2024." Since then, she has not announced the exact release date, but hopefully it will hit streaming services within the first two weeks of the month. We also do not have a confirmed tracklist either, according to Genius.

Read More: Drake's AI Diss Gets Taken Down After 2Pac Estate Threatens Legal Action

Listen To "Love Me JeJe" By Tems

At this current moment, the site has three other songs listed for the album. Those include "Me & U," "Not An Angel," and the unreleased title track. "Love Me JeJe" is actually a recreation of an Afro-beat record from the late 90s by Seyi Sodimu. The original seems to slower instrumentally, while Tems' updated rendition is more up-tempo to give it a more party-friendly aesthetic. Both songs are stunning and it is hard to pick which we love more.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Love Me JeJe" by Tems? Is this one of her better songs as of late, why or why not? Does this get you excited for her upcoming album BORN IN THE WILD, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Tems. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

If not you, then I don't wanna know, I don't want no story
Day and night, it's unconditional, got mе livin' softly, yeah, yeah
Love me JeJe, love me tender (Ooh)
You know your love turn me up like NEPA
Anything you want and I'ma do whatever

Read More: Quvenzhané Wallis Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
recommended content
yung bleu jeremySongsYung Bleu Snags Features From John Legend, Lil Wayne, Jacquees & More For "Jeremy"19
tems not an angelSongsTems Is Cutting Her Losses On Her New Single "Not An Angel"6.8K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3SongsTems Reveals When Her Debut Album Will Arrive875
normani gunnaSongsNormani & Gunna Cannot Resist Each Other On Sensual Lead Single "1:59"167