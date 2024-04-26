Tems Recreates An Afro-beat Classic With "Love Me JeJe"

Tems has grown into her own ever since hip-hop fans discovered her on Future and Drake's 2022 collaboration "WAIT FOR U." It went on to become one of Hendrix's most popular songs on Spotify for quite some time. The R&B jam even peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100, scoring her first chart-topper. Fairly soon now, she will be looking to carry all of that momentum onto her debut album. Tems is showing she is ready to take that next leap with one of the project's singles, "Love Me JeJe."

Just over a week ago, the Nigerian singer and songwriter teased BORN IN THE WILD on X (formerly Twitter), saying, "BORN IN THE WILD. The Album. May 2024." Since then, she has not announced the exact release date, but hopefully it will hit streaming services within the first two weeks of the month. We also do not have a confirmed tracklist either, according to Genius.

Listen To "Love Me JeJe" By Tems

At this current moment, the site has three other songs listed for the album. Those include "Me & U," "Not An Angel," and the unreleased title track. "Love Me JeJe" is actually a recreation of an Afro-beat record from the late 90s by Seyi Sodimu. The original seems to slower instrumentally, while Tems' updated rendition is more up-tempo to give it a more party-friendly aesthetic. Both songs are stunning and it is hard to pick which we love more.

Quotable Lyrics:

If not you, then I don't wanna know, I don't want no story

Day and night, it's unconditional, got mе livin' softly, yeah, yeah

Love me JeJe, love me tender (Ooh)

You know your love turn me up like NEPA

Anything you want and I'ma do whatever

