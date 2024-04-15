Tems Reveals When Her Debut Album Will Arrive

Ever since she broke through with an appearance on Wizkid's 2020 song "Essence," fans have been eagerly awaiting a full-length project from Tems. That anticipating increased even more when she was featured on the Drake and Future hit "WAIT FOR U" in 2022. Now fans who have been patient with the Nigerian singer finally know when they will hear her debut album. While she didn't announce a specific date, fans surely won't have to wait long to hear the record.

She took to Twitter to share an announcement earlier today. "BORN IN THE WILD. The Album. May 2024" her tweet reads. It revealed both that the album is called BORN IN THE WILD and that it will drop sometime next month. Though the album being so close without having a release date is unconventional, it hasn't stop fans from getting excited. The tweet also included a video that appears to be a 60 second teaser of an upcoming music video which also teases some new music from the singer. Check out her announcement and the preview of new music below.

Tems' Debut Album Will Drop Next Month

Last month, Tems made waves for a viral clip that circulated online. In the video, someone photographing her is so stunned by just how good her figure looks in her dress that they audibly comment on it. The video had fans both laughing and agreeing with the reaction after seeing just how good the singer looked.

Earlier this year, Tems also found herself in a short lived twitter beef with ATL Jacob, who worked on production for her Drake and Future collab "WAIT FOR U." The pair went back and forth over the legitimacy of rumors that she somehow slowed the release of the song by extending the sample clearing process. What do you think of Tems announcing that her long-awaited debut album is dropping next month? Are you looking forward to the release of BORN IN THE WILD? Let us know in the comment section below.

