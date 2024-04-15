Tems Reveals When Her Debut Album Will Arrive

Though she didn't give a specific date, there's still plenty of reason for fans to be excited.

BYLavender Alexandria
Link Copied to Clipboard!
381 Views
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Ever since she broke through with an appearance on Wizkid's 2020 song "Essence," fans have been eagerly awaiting a full-length project from Tems. That anticipating increased even more when she was featured on the Drake and Future hit "WAIT FOR U" in 2022. Now fans who have been patient with the Nigerian singer finally know when they will hear her debut album. While she didn't announce a specific date, fans surely won't have to wait long to hear the record.

She took to Twitter to share an announcement earlier today. "BORN IN THE WILD. The Album. May 2024" her tweet reads. It revealed both that the album is called BORN IN THE WILD and that it will drop sometime next month. Though the album being so close without having a release date is unconventional, it hasn't stop fans from getting excited. The tweet also included a video that appears to be a 60 second teaser of an upcoming music video which also teases some new music from the singer. Check out her announcement and the preview of new music below.

Read More: Jalen Hurts Vibes With Tems At "TIME" Gala

Tems' Debut Album Will Drop Next Month

Last month, Tems made waves for a viral clip that circulated online. In the video, someone photographing her is so stunned by just how good her figure looks in her dress that they audibly comment on it. The video had fans both laughing and agreeing with the reaction after seeing just how good the singer looked.

Earlier this year, Tems also found herself in a short lived twitter beef with ATL Jacob, who worked on production for her Drake and Future collab "WAIT FOR U." The pair went back and forth over the legitimacy of rumors that she somehow slowed the release of the song by extending the sample clearing process. What do you think of Tems announcing that her long-awaited debut album is dropping next month? Are you looking forward to the release of BORN IN THE WILD? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Tems Details "Scary" Ugandan Prison Stay

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
Glastonbury Festival 2022 - Day FourMusicTems Goes Viral After Her Figure Had A Photographer Yelling "Holy Smokes"
tems not an angelMusicTems Is Cutting Her Losses On Her New Single "Not An Angel"
2023 Lollapalooza FestivalMusicTems & Future Pregnancy Rumors Spiral Out Of Control On Twitter
Grammy Nominee Dinner – AtlantaMusicATL Jacob And Tems Go Back And Forth Over "WAIT FOR U" Sample Clearance Rumors