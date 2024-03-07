Tems Goes Viral After Her Figure Had A Photographer Yelling "Holy Smokes"

Tems is an artist who continues to impress. Overall, she has a wonderful voice and has a bright future in the industry. At this point, many fans are getting accustomed to her musical stylings, and they want to hear more. After all, her vocals on Drake and Future's "WAIT FOR U" are iconic. She continues to get massive co-signs, and in 2024, fans are hoping for new songs and maybe even a new album. Considering all the hype she has right now, this would be a great way to capitalize.

In fact, Tems' brilliance won her an invite to the Billboard Women in Music Awards. This awards ceremony took place last night, and Tems was front and center. In the video down below, you can see that the artist was on the red carpet with a gorgeous black dress. Photographers were lining up to get a glimpse of her, and they were asking her to pose in all sorts of directions. At one point, however, Tems had one photographer gawking at her figure. He even said "holy smokes" not once, but twice.

Tems Turns Heads

Subsequently, this video went mega-viral on social media. Of course, everyone thought that Tems looked amazing, and she did. Although the way the man yelled "holy smokes" was pretty humorous. Either way, this is just a footnote in what will eventually be a legendary career for Tems. If you're a fan of hers, it must be an exciting time. Hopefully, she blesses us with new music soon.

Let us know what you thought of the hilarious viral moment, in the comments section down below. Also, tell us your favorite song from Tems.

