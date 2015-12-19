Women in Music
- Pop CultureLatto, Doechii & More Receive 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsQuinta Brunson will host the March 1st ceremony, which will also honor Lana Del Rey, Becky G, and more.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- GramSaweetie Shows Off Her Mom On The Gram For Clamouring FansTrinidad Valentin is poppin' on Saweetie's Instagram.By Jordan Schenkman
- BeefLana Del Rey Creates War By Calling Out Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat, Cardi B, & MoreLana Del Rey is under fire for a new message where she shades Nicki Minaj, Beyoncé, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, and moreBy Alex Zidel
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Watches Old Beyoncé Interviews When She's Feeling Down"If Beyoncé can get through it, I can get through it."By Erika Marie
- GramMegan Thee Stallion & Nicki Minaj Link Up As Rap's Leading LadiesNicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion were honored at Billboard's Women In Music event.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNicki Minaj Is Proud Of New Female Rappers, Wants Less Politics In Hip HopShe also gave a bit of advice for women struggling with their self-worth.By Erika Marie
- MusicNicki Minaj Reflects On "Kindred Spirit" Juice WRLDThe rapper passed away on her birthday.By Erika Marie
- MusicMeek Mill, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B & More Join Diversity Task ForceThe partnership includes 200 music industry figures and entities.By Zaynab
- MusicPattie LaBelle Calls Ariana Grande A "White Black Girl" & Black Twitter Loses ItThe whole situation is absurd. By Zaynab
- MusicAnderson .Paak Compares Tierra Whack To Missy ElliotHe shares a legit accolade.By Zaynab
- MusicJanelle Monae Rocks Striped Chaps At Billboard Women In Music AwardsJanelle Monae's living her best high-fashion life. By Chantilly Post
- MusicAriana Grande Says She Has "No Idea" What She's Doing Despite Thriving CareerAriana held back tears during her Women of the Year speech. By Chantilly Post
- MusicKanye West's Eccentric Studio Behavior Recalled By Female Producer, Catherine MarksA not so classic case of "hurry up and wait."By Zaynab
- MusicSZA To Be Honored As Rebel During Billboard's "Women In Music" EventShe will join a list of stellar female artists. By Zaynab
- MusicAriana Grande Named Billboard's 2018 Woman Of The YearAriana Grande is Billboard's Woman of The Year,By Milca P.
- MusicAriana Grande To Be Honoured As Billboard's 2018 Woman Of The Year At Upcoming GalaCongratulations, Ariana Grande!By Chantilly Post
- MusicThe Game Insists Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Are In Separate Lanes; Backs Women In RapThe Game fully supports female emcees, claiming Nicki and Cardi should not be compared.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentSpotify Reveals New Tool To Ensure Gender Equality For WomenThe tool is launched right in time for International Women's Day.By hnhh
- Original ContentValentine's Day Salute: 10 Amazing Lady-Only CollaborationsAs we fully prepare for Valentine's Day, we're taking a look at some of the best women-only collaborations from the last year. By E Gadsby
- EntertainmentAriana Grande Takes A Stand Against Objectification In Twitter RantIn a series of tweets the singer expresses important points on the objectification and sexualization of women.By hnhh
- NewsWatch Missy Elliott Emotionally Accept Billboard's "Innovator" Award From CiaraMissy Elliott gives an emotional acceptance speech after being honored with the "Innovator" award at Billboard's recent Women in Music event. By Angus Walker