Latto, Doechii, and more received this year’s 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, hosted by actress and writer Quinta Brunson. Other nominees include Becky G, TWICE, Lana Del Rey, Kim Petras, Lainey Wilson, and Ivy Queen. Overall, Billboard wants to celebrate “influential female powerhouses” during its ceremony in a variety of categories.

PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 22: Doechii visits The IMDb Portrait Studio at Acura Festival Village on Location at Sundance 2023 on January 22, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)

The event itself will take place at the YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park in Los Angeles on March 1st. While Billboard sent these awards out, they’ll reveal performers at the ceremony and the Women of the Year recipient later on. Still, Billboard Editorial Director Hannah Karp shared what these performances and accolades represent for so many.

“We’re thrilled to recognize these groundbreaking artists across genres and generations who are defining today’s sound – and paving the way for tomorrow’s women in music,” the statement read. “With the inspiring Quinta Brunson as our host, this year’s Billboard Women in Music Awards is going to be an incredible night.”

Doechii was vibing on Rashad and Kal pic.twitter.com/jIxEqDt0YA — Divine (@Divinemind91) January 26, 2023

Furthermore, the organization will honor these female leaders in the industry with unique awards and acknowledgments. For example, Latto will receive the Powerhouse Award, and they honored Doechii with the Rising Star Award. Moreover, the Visionary Award is for Lana Del Rey, whereas TWICE received the Breakthrough Award. Also, they awarded Kim Petras as a Chartbreaker, Becky G for her Impact, and Ivy Queen for being an Icon.

Meanwhile, Latto recently tore through her freestyle over SZA’s “Smoking on my Ex Pack.” While she already had a wonderful 2022 with the release of 777, she started 2023 off hot as well. “Sundress with no panties on but I wear the pants / I been showing my ass without a Onlyfans. You know, the rumors come with privacy / Hmm, more money, more anxiety,” she raps on the song. Along with other singles like “FTCU,” maybe she’s back in album mode.

Still, what do you think of Latto, Doechii, and others receiving the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, as always, come back to HNHH for the latest accomplishments and amazing female artists in hip-hop and beyond.

[via]