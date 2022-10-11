The latest star to drop by the COLORS stage is none other than Top Dawg Entertainment’s Doechii, who stepped onto the bright set in a neon green Balenciaga fit to debut her new single, “Stressed” on Monday (October 10).

The Swamp Princess’ latest arrival finds her blending both her singing and rapping skills, effortlessly hitting high notes while quickly spitting out rhymes about her current stressors and how she deals with them.

“These days feelings on shortages / And I only show love to my pharmacist / Darling, I’ve been shady, feeling lazy, I’ve been lackadaisy / So far, so frustrating, I’ve been snortin’ lines like its the 80s please,” Doechii raps before launching back into the melodic chorus.

Fans have been loving the 2022 XXL Freshman’s latest performance, and so has Doja Cat, who dropped by the comment section to assert that “God was present” as her friend sang.

Stream “Stressed” on Spotify or Apple Music below, and check out Doechii’s live performance with COLORS in the video above.

Quotable Lyrics:

I must be lost in my regrets

I must be down I must be stressed

I’ve got like 13 years of age

That I ain’t still got off my chest

It must be so much more to life

If I had diamonds and baguettes

I must be stupid, f*cking shaded

Must be down I must be stressed