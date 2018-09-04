a colors show
- SongsDoechii Debuts "Stressed" Single On A COLORS SHOW: WatchThe LA-based recording artist caught Doja Cat's attention with her electrifying new performance.By Hayley Hynes
- NewsYG Brings New “Toxic” Single To “A COLORS SHOW”: WatchYG’s new single samples Mary J. Blige’s “Be Happy.”By Hayley Hynes
- NewsD Smoke Debuts New Record "Glide" On "A Colors Show"D Smoke is back with a smooth new cut for NBA 2K22.By Rose Lilah
- MusicGunna Returns To COLORS With Live Performance Of "private island"Gunna flexed his vocal chops during his latest live performance.By Alexander Cole
- MusicIsaiah Rashad Delivers "HB2U" Colors Show PerformanceIsaiah Rashad brings "The House Is Burning" closing track to life with a new Colors Show performance of "HB2U."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsAlicia Keys Recruits SiR For "Three Hour Drive" A COLORS SHOW PerformanceAlicia Keys teams up with SiR to perform a rendition of "Three Hour Drive" off her new album, "ALICIA" for "A COLORS SHOW."By Rose Lilah
- NewsRema Finally Releases "Fame" Freestyle For A COLORS ENCORERema debuts his previously-unreleased freestyle, "Fame."By Rose Lilah
- MusicScHoolboy Q Has The Time Of His Life Performing Live Version Of "Numb Numb Juice"He killed it.By hnhh
- MusicTierra Whack Kills Her "Unemployed" Single Live On A Colors ShowTierra Whack performs her rapid "Unemployed" flow on A Colors Show.By hnhh
- MusicJustine Skye & GoldLink Debut Relationship On InstagramIssa love thang. By Chantilly Post
- MusicH.E.R. Perfectly Performs "Carried Away" At The Colors StudioGabi Wilson kills another performance.By Chantilly Post
- MusicGunna Delivers Live Performance Of "Top Off" On COLORSGunna stops by "A Colors Show" ahead of "Drip Harder" release. By hnhh
- MusicWatch Jay Rock Deliver A Seething Rendition Of "Bloodiest"Jay Rock delivers "Bloodiest" behind a bloody backdrop for "A COLORS SHOW."By Devin Ch
- Music6LACK Delivers Intimate Rendition Of "Disconnect"6LACK holds it down on the mic for "A Colors Show." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsEarthGang Bring Electricity & Soul To The Booth On "Up"Get a taste of EarthGang's Mirrorland with new single "Up."By Mitch Findlay