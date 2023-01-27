Latto put her own spin on a highlight off of SZA’s S.O.S. for her latest freestyle.

While everyone immediately claimed “Kill Bill” as the best song off of S.O.S., “Smokin On My Ex Pack” was another highlight that showcased SZA in a new light. The record, produced by Jay Versace, found SZA coming through with bars over Roc-A-Fella-esque production.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – OCTOBER 06: Latto performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on October 06, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)

The ATL rapper surprised fans on Thursday night when she unveiled her new freestyle over “Smoking On My Ex Pack.” The rapper expertly navigates through the Jay Versace-produced banger as she details grievances with her ex, social media, and the rap game at large. It’s another solid offering from Latto that showcases that she hasn’t lost her roots as a lyricist, despite her immense commercial success.

Latto released her last studio album, 777 last year but she hasn’t held back from dropping new music. She released the single “PUSSY” in response to the overturning of Roe V. Wade. Then, she linked up with Bantu, Maroon 5 and Yung Bleu on the “One Light” remix. However, the singles she dropped in late 2022 indicated that she might be in album mode. She unleashed “FTCU” ft. GloRilla and the late Gangsta Boo before unveiling, “Another Nasty Song.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Latto performs attends the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 01, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/2021 BET Hip Hop Awards/Getty Images)

We’ll keep you posted on what Latto might have up her sleeve next. Check out her remix of SZA’s “Smoking On My Ex Pack” below.

Quotable Lyrics

Sundress with no panties on but I wear the pants

I been showing my ass without a Onlyfans

You know, the rumors come with privacy

Hmm, more money, more anxiety