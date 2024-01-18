Tems Denies Drake Calling Her Over "Wait For U" Sample, Calls ATL Jacob's Story "A BIG LIE"

During an upcoming appearance on The Baller Alert Show, ATL Jacob reflected on Future's track "WAIT FOR U" with Tems and Drake, which he produced. According to him, it wasn't easy to get Tems to clear the sample of her song "High." He claimed that Drake had to call the Nigerian performer directly to ask, at which point she approved it. He says that still, however, he feels like she was "irritated" with the track.

“At this time, Future’s vocals on it, he’s on both verses," he explained. "We’re trying to get it cleared [and] Tems wouldn’t clear the song. They just completely said no. [So] Future pulled in his relationship with Drake and he was like, ‘Can you get the song cleared?’”

Tems Claims She Didn't Know Drake Was On The Song

When asked whether or not he's spoken with Tems since, ATL Jacob shared that he chatted with her at the Grammys. “I talked to her at the Grammys. Like personally, I feel like she was a little irritated with the 'Wait For U' song,” he described. "I told her like, 'You ain't got to thank me, nothing...' I just want to work." Tems seems to have an entirely different account of what happened with the track, however. She recently commented on a TikTok of ATL Jacob's claims, arguing that they couldn't be further from the truth. According to her, Drake never called her directly, as she wasn't even aware he was going to be on the song.

“This is a BIG LIE. I didn’t even know Drake was on the song," she wrote, also adding a series of laughing emojis. What do you think of ATL Jacob claiming that Drake had to call Tems directly to get her sample cleared? What about her response to the claim? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

