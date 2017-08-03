baller alert
- MusicTems Denies Drake Calling Her Over "Wait For U" Sample, Calls ATL Jacob's Story "A BIG LIE"According to Tems, she didn't even know Drake was on the song.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureKing Harris' New Teeth Get Roasted By T.I.The rapper couldn't help himself when the topic came up.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsBow Wow Speaks On Baby Mama Joie Chavis & Diddy Linking Up: "Certain Things Are Off Limits"The former child star joined "Baller Alert" to share his thoughts on his ex's not-so-secret time spent on Puff's yacht awhile back.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicCardi B Gives Update On Next Album & Shares Advice On How To Snag A BallerThe rapper still doesn't have a release date in mind.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureEvelyn Lozada Gets Baptized, Says She's "Done With Premarital Sex"She's been inspired by Kanye West.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentMike Epps Includes Redd Foxx & Richard Pryor In His Mt. Rushmore Of ComediansHe also shared bits about his career & having his famous friends skip the BET Awards to attend his wedding.By Erika Marie
- MusicMaster P Tells Hip Hop Artists To "Stop All This Beefin'"He also talked about the importance of brand ownership and the message behind the jokes in "I Got the Hook Up 2."By Erika Marie
- MusicTina Knowles Talks Raising Beyoncé & Solange, Gives Career Advice To ArtistsThe mother of two said she made sure that each of her girls had their own day.By Erika Marie
- MusicFat Joe Continues To Defend Remy Ma Against Allegations: "It Never Happened"The rapper said Remy's been "a model citizen."By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentVivica A. Fox Talks Feud With Phaedra Parks & Why She Called Her A "Toxic Trick"Vivica A. Fox & Phaedra Parks are seemingly still not good. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCasanova Calls Out Celina Powell After Trying to "Expose" RapperThe great adventures of Celina Powell continue.By Milca P.
- EntertainmentVivica A. Fox Shades Phaedra Parks Hard Over 50 Cent PostVivica A. Fox has no time for the fake love.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "Scorpion" Is The "Project You've Been Waiting For" According To Kenny BurnsKenny Burns gives insight on exactly who will enjoy Drake's "Scorpion."By Alex Zidel
- MusicRick Ross' First Performance Since Hospitalization Is TonightRick Ross will be performing for the first time since his life or death scare.By Devin Ch
- MusicRick Ross Drags Baby Mother After She Claims He's Been An Absent FatherRick Ross with the clap back. By Aron A.
- MusicFuture, Young Thug, Lil Durk Spotted In The StudioFuture, Young Thug and Lil Durk got some new music together on the way. By Aron A.