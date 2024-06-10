Tems "Born In The Wild" Review

Tems personal growth is on full display on "Born In The Wild."

After a long wait, Tems finally delivered in style with her debut album. The songstress initially gained recognition in 2019 when her song "Try Me" became a hit, and she became a ubiquitous force across the global music scene. The release of For Broken Ears in September 2020 and If Orange Was A Place in 2021 helped set the stage while her appearance on Wizkid's "Essence" took her to new heights, earning her a Grammy nomination and a platinum plaque.

That undoubtedly jumpstarted a fruitful run, leading to her credited appearance on Future and Drake's "Wait For U" and her first Grammy win. Then, her contributions to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack -- a cover of Bob Marley's "No Woman, No Cry" and co-writing Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" -- earned Golden Globe Award and Oscar nominations for Best Original Song — Motion Picture. Despite these and many more achievements, some considered Tems's success a fluke due to her collaboration with WizKid. On her debut album, Born In The Wild, she proved her critics and doubters wrong and sealed her status as a global superstar.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Wants To Work With Tems

Tems' Debut Album Theme

One thing to note in Tem's debut album is that she did it on her terms. The 18-track album tells the story of personal growth and rise to stardom through impressive and emotionally driven songwriting. In the titular track, "Born In The Wild," Tems sings, "I grew up in the wilderness/I didn't know much about openness." Then, on "Wickedest," she reflects on her success in singing, "Yeah, I'm the one got the scene banging/And I go hard that's why they keep talking/Three years and I'm only just getting started."

Tems' quest for true and long-lasting love is seen in the previously released "Me & U" and "Love Me Jeje." Although she admits to longing for that kind of love, she draws a line regarding toxic relationships. We see this in "Boy O Boy," a potential heartbreak anthem, where Tems calmly sings of her desire to hurt the man who broke her heart. Some of the lyrics include "Sometimes I want to strangle you," "You are a pain in my brain," and "I wonder how I love a thing like you." Meanwhile, in "Unfortunate," Tems belts out about detaching from a lover she can no longer trust. Born In The Wild is thus themed around mental and self-growth, love, and heartbreak. Through her vulnerability, her debut album resulted in a perfect victory in her career.

Features

Versatility was a theme throughout the 54-minute album. Tems surprised people with her collaboration with Asake on "Get It Right." It wasn't a collaboration many saw coming, but both artists showed they could handle any musical challenge. Tems' vocals excelled in the Fuji-infused Amapiano sound, while Asake's lyrics blended excellently with the song's cool vibe.

Tems features J. Cole on "Free Fall." The Fayetteville rapper has been maligned lately amid the Kendrick Lamar-Drake beef, but he showed he remains one of the best rappers alive with his superb wordplay on the track. Backed by Tems' majestic vocals and a gentle beat, J. Cole belted out lyrics about the topsy-turvy nature of relationships. Born In The Wild has just two features, but they are so perfect that you could wish for more.

However, the depth of her musicality extends beyond her direct collaborators. Throughout the project, she samples classic songs; complementing the groundwork created by the artists before while innovating these sounds for a modern era. We already saw her majestic creativity when she sampled Seyi Sodimu's "Love Me Jeje," but there was more to come in Born In The Wild. The 28-year-old took the sampling game a notch higher on "Wickedest," which began with Ivorian band Magic System's "1er Gaou." You won't also miss Tems' expert sampling of Diana King's "L-L-Lies" in "Gangsta."

Wrapping It All Up

Tems' Born In The Wild is not an album where she introduces herself. Instead, she climbed to new heights and solidified her status as a global superstar who is here to stay. Tems won more people to her corner with her incredulous show of versatility. The GuiltyBeatz-produced "Burning" is a soothing song that has all the powers to brighten your day. "Turn Me Up" has the makings of a summer jam. Tems outdid herself on the up-tempo banger produced by London. She infused reggae adlibs that ensure you are vibed up from the beginning to the end.

The singer showed her greatness as an R&B artist but wasn't scared to explore, as she ventured into dancehall, amapiano, afro-pop, and some reggae. She even tested her rap skills on "T-Unit," where she nodded to 50 Cent's "Candy Shop." She stayed true to her sound and never left people questioning her intentions. The album's production is top-notch. Most of the songs were produced by Tems and her longtime collaborator, GuiltyBeatz. Sarz produced "Get It Right," P2J produced "Free Fall," and London produced "Turn Me Up." Other producers who contributed to the album include Nsikak David, DameDame, and Spax.