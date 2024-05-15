Tems Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Tems has been one of the most exciting voices out of Nigeria, which says a lot considering the immense amount of talent emerging from the country. However, with her debut album, Born In The Wild set to drop on June 7th, the singer unveiled the dates for her first-ever headlining tour. The Grammy winner’s forthcoming trek will bring her across the world to Europe, North America, Africa, and Australia. Find out all the details below.

Read More: Tems Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Singer

Debut Album: Born In The Wild

Before diving into the tour details, let’s take a moment to appreciate Tems’ journey thus far. Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Tems has solidified her position as a powerhouse in the music industry. Her highly anticipated debut album, Born In The Wild, is slated for release on June 7th via RCA Records / Since ’93. This album promises to be a testament to Tems' artistry, showcasing her unique blend of soulful vocals and infectious rhythms.

The Born In The Wild Tour

Tems tour 2024

Starting on June 12th at the Eventim Apollo in London, Tems will embark on a whirlwind tour that spans continents and cultures. The tour will kick off with European stops in iconic cities like Paris, Oslo, Berlin, and Amsterdam, before crossing the Atlantic for a North American leg starting on August 22nd in Miami Beach.

North American fans can catch her live in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta, among others, as she graces renowned venues including Radio City Music Hall and The Greek Theatre. The tour will then make its way back to her home continent, Africa, before culminating in Australia in November.

Read More: Tems Recreates An Afro-beat Classic With "Love Me JeJe"

Where To Buy Tickets For Tems Tour

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 29: Tems performs onstage during Powerhouse NYC at Prudential Center on October 29, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty Images)

Tickets for the BORN IN THE WILD WORLD TOUR will be available to the general public starting May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time. The artist presale kicked off on May 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time for North American dates. You do not want to miss out on this tour. With Tems’ growing star power, this will certainly be among the most anticipated summer tours, especially after her Lollapalooza performance.

London, UK - June 12 - Eventim Apollo

Paris, FR - June 15 - L'Olympia

Oslo, NO - July 4 - Sentrum Scene

Berlin, GER - July 8 - Tempodrom

Cologne, GER - July 10 - Carlswerk Victoria

Amsterdam, NL - July 12 - Paradiso

Montreux, CH - July 16 - Montreux Casino (already on sale)

Miami Beach, FL - August 22 - The Fillmore Miami Beach

Orlando, FL - August 24 - Hard Rock Cafe

Dallas, TX - August 26 - Gilley's - South Side Ballroom

Houston, TX - August 28 - 713 Music Hall

Atlanta, GA - August 30 - Coca-Cola Roxy

Washington, DC - September 1 - The Anthem

Philadelphia, PA - September 3 - The Met Philadelphia

New York, NY - September 5 - Radio City Music Hall

Toronto, ON - September 7 - HISTORY

Boston, MA - September 11 - Agganis Arena

Montréal, QC - September 13 - L'Olympia

Chicago, IL - September 15 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Denver, CO - September 17 - The Mission Ballroom

Vancouver, BC - September 22 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Seattle, WA - September 25 - Showbox SoDo

San Francisco, CA - September 27 - The Warfield

Las Vegas, NV - September 29 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels

Los Angeles, CA - October 1 - The Greek Theatre

Melbourne, VIC - November 9 - Margaret Court Arena

Brisbane, QLD - November 12 - Fortitude Music Hall

Sydney, NSW - November 15 - The Hordern Pavilion