Tems Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Tems has been one of the most exciting voices out of Nigeria, which says a lot considering the immense amount of talent emerging from the country. However, with her debut album, Born In The Wild set to drop on June 7th, the singer unveiled the dates for her first-ever headlining tour. The Grammy winner’s forthcoming trek will bring her across the world to Europe, North America, Africa, and Australia. Find out all the details below.
Read More: Tems Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Singer
Debut Album: Born In The Wild
Before diving into the tour details, let’s take a moment to appreciate Tems’ journey thus far. Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, Tems has solidified her position as a powerhouse in the music industry. Her highly anticipated debut album, Born In The Wild, is slated for release on June 7th via RCA Records / Since ’93. This album promises to be a testament to Tems' artistry, showcasing her unique blend of soulful vocals and infectious rhythms.
The Born In The Wild Tour
Starting on June 12th at the Eventim Apollo in London, Tems will embark on a whirlwind tour that spans continents and cultures. The tour will kick off with European stops in iconic cities like Paris, Oslo, Berlin, and Amsterdam, before crossing the Atlantic for a North American leg starting on August 22nd in Miami Beach.
North American fans can catch her live in cities like New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Atlanta, among others, as she graces renowned venues including Radio City Music Hall and The Greek Theatre. The tour will then make its way back to her home continent, Africa, before culminating in Australia in November.
Read More: Tems Recreates An Afro-beat Classic With "Love Me JeJe"
Where To Buy Tickets For Tems Tour
Tickets for the BORN IN THE WILD WORLD TOUR will be available to the general public starting May 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time. The artist presale kicked off on May 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time for North American dates. You do not want to miss out on this tour. With Tems’ growing star power, this will certainly be among the most anticipated summer tours, especially after her Lollapalooza performance.
Tour Dates
London, UK - June 12 - Eventim Apollo
Paris, FR - June 15 - L'Olympia
Oslo, NO - July 4 - Sentrum Scene
Berlin, GER - July 8 - Tempodrom
Cologne, GER - July 10 - Carlswerk Victoria
Amsterdam, NL - July 12 - Paradiso
Montreux, CH - July 16 - Montreux Casino (already on sale)
Miami Beach, FL - August 22 - The Fillmore Miami Beach
Orlando, FL - August 24 - Hard Rock Cafe
Dallas, TX - August 26 - Gilley's - South Side Ballroom
Houston, TX - August 28 - 713 Music Hall
Atlanta, GA - August 30 - Coca-Cola Roxy
Washington, DC - September 1 - The Anthem
Philadelphia, PA - September 3 - The Met Philadelphia
New York, NY - September 5 - Radio City Music Hall
Toronto, ON - September 7 - HISTORY
Boston, MA - September 11 - Agganis Arena
Montréal, QC - September 13 - L'Olympia
Chicago, IL - September 15 - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Denver, CO - September 17 - The Mission Ballroom
Vancouver, BC - September 22 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Seattle, WA - September 25 - Showbox SoDo
San Francisco, CA - September 27 - The Warfield
Las Vegas, NV - September 29 - The Theater at Virgin Hotels
Los Angeles, CA - October 1 - The Greek Theatre
Melbourne, VIC - November 9 - Margaret Court Arena
Brisbane, QLD - November 12 - Fortitude Music Hall
Sydney, NSW - November 15 - The Hordern Pavilion