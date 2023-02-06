Tems
- MusicTems Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Singer A sprawling yet nuanced look at Tems, an artist who has taken the world by storm but continues to dance to her own intricate rhythm.By Jake Skudder
- MusicTems Denies Drake Calling Her Over "Wait For U" Sample, Calls ATL Jacob's Story "A BIG LIE"According to Tems, she didn't even know Drake was on the song.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsTems Recalls Receiving Death Threats Over Future Pregnancy RumorsTems says she couldn't believe that people bought into the rumors she was pregnant.By Cole Blake
- SongsTems Is Cutting Her Losses On Her New Single "Not An Angel"Tems comes through with a powerful ballad. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicTems Details "Scary" Ugandan Prison Stay"I thought I wasn’t gonna come out," Tems revealed.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsJalen Hurts Vibes With Tems At "TIME" GalaThe pair appeared to have a nice conversation.By Ben Mock
- MusicDrake, Tems & More Bring Smooth Waves To Our Latest "R&B Season" Playlist UpdateOmar Apollo, Majid Jordan, RealestK, BIA, Arin Ray, RUSSELL!, and PARTYNEXTDOOR also shone this week.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsTems Shares New Hypnotic Single "Me & U"Tems new track reflects a beautiful spiritual journey.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicTems Breaks Silence On Ridiculous Future Pregnancy RumorFans had been waiting for Tems to respond.By Alexander Cole
- RelationshipsTems & Future Pregnancy Rumors Spiral Out Of Control On TwitterFans on Twitter think Tems and Future may have a baby on the way.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureKendrick Lamar & Tems Discuss Artistry, Mental Health, And More In Powerful New InterviewThe Nigerian songbird cites Celine Dion and Destiny's Child as some of her earliest musical influences.By Hayley Hynes
- ViralTems' Lollapalooza Performance Gets Heaps Of Praise On TwitterThe Nigerian singer-songwriter continues to captivate audiences.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTems & Drake Collab "Only Me" LeaksThe record was reportedly supposed to be on Tems' debut album. By Aron A.
- TVTems Explains Viral Oscars Dress After Facing Backlash On TwitterThis year's ceremony was the Nigerian singer-songwriters first time being nominated, and though she didn't win, her outfit certainly made waves.By Hayley Hynes
- TVTems' Oscar Gown Leaves Twitter LaughingShe looked undeniably stunning, but the 27-year-old left people behind her struggling to see thanks to her outfit's exuberant nature.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CulturePost Malone, Tems, & More Added To 2023 All-Star Weekend LineupPost Malone, Tems, Vin Diesel, and more will be involved in All-Star Weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicDrake Wins At 2023 Grammys Despite Boycotting CeremonyDrake took home the award for Best Melodic Rap Performance with Future‘s “Wait For U."By Cole Blake