J Cole Fans Think He’s Redeemed Himself With New Tems Collab “Free Fall”

BYCaroline Fisher913 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) J Cole performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Social media users are crediting Tems for breaking the J. Cole "curse."

Today, Tems unleashed her eagerly anticipated debut album, Born In the Wild. So far, fans are impressed, and praising the Nigerian songstress for her work on social media. The 18-track project includes two features from the likes of Asake and J Cole. Cole's feature in particular, "Free Fall," is getting a ton of attention online.

Countless users are commending him for his verse, calling it just what he needed to recover from a rough month. Of course, his guest spot on the track comes after he teamed up with Cash Cobain for "Grippy" in May. The song earned him a great deal of clowning for his NSFW and arguably cringe bars, which left some theorizing that he was on his way out.

Read More: J Cole Recognized By Fan While Stealthily Shopping For New Cybertruck

J Cole Joins Tems On "Free Fall"

"Free Fall" has many fans singing a different tune, however, and demanding that he tap into this side of his artistry more moving forward. "This Tems and J Cole collaboration is going to sweep the Grammys," one fan writes on Twitter/X. "Tems Free fall ft J.cole has to be one of the best features that has been released so far this year," someone else says.

Others are even crediting Tems for saving Cole's career by breaking the "curse" left behind by his last collab. Unsurprisingly, there are also a few select critics arguing that Cole's verse is "boring." Most agree, however, that it fits in well with the overall tone of the song.

Social Media Reacts To New Tems & J. Cole Collab

What do you think of Tems' new album, Born In The Wild? What about her "Free Fall" collaboration with J Cole? Do you agree that he's redeemed himself with this latest feature? Share your thoughts in the comments section and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates. Check out some social media users' reactions to the collab down below.

Read More: Drake's "Wah Gwan Delilah" & J. Cole's "Grippy" Features Have Fans Crowning Kendrick Lamar As The "Boogeyman"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
413b6f79d15c5956dda09cb187fdbbc6.1000x1000x1MusicTems And J Cole Make For A Sultry Combination On "Free Fall"482
2023 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicJ Cole Clowned For His Lyrics In NSFW New Cash Cobain Song7.8K
j cole grippyMusic5 Cringe Lyrics From J. Cole's Verse On Cash Cobain's "Grippy"7.2K
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024MusicTems Reveals Tracklist For Her Upcoming Album "Born In The Wild"3.0K