J Cole Fans Think He’s Redeemed Himself With New Tems Collab “Free Fall”

Social media users are crediting Tems for breaking the J. Cole "curse."

Today, Tems unleashed her eagerly anticipated debut album, Born In the Wild. So far, fans are impressed, and praising the Nigerian songstress for her work on social media. The 18-track project includes two features from the likes of Asake and J Cole. Cole's feature in particular, "Free Fall," is getting a ton of attention online.

Countless users are commending him for his verse, calling it just what he needed to recover from a rough month. Of course, his guest spot on the track comes after he teamed up with Cash Cobain for "Grippy" in May. The song earned him a great deal of clowning for his NSFW and arguably cringe bars, which left some theorizing that he was on his way out.

J Cole Joins Tems On "Free Fall"

"Free Fall" has many fans singing a different tune, however, and demanding that he tap into this side of his artistry more moving forward. "This Tems and J Cole collaboration is going to sweep the Grammys," one fan writes on Twitter/X. "Tems Free fall ft J.cole has to be one of the best features that has been released so far this year," someone else says.

Others are even crediting Tems for saving Cole's career by breaking the "curse" left behind by his last collab. Unsurprisingly, there are also a few select critics arguing that Cole's verse is "boring." Most agree, however, that it fits in well with the overall tone of the song.

Social Media Reacts To New Tems & J. Cole Collab