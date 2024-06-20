J Cole & Tee Grizzley Link Up To Film Music Video In NYC

2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 ‚Äì Show
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 17: J. Cole performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
J Cole has another collab on the way.

It goes without saying that it's been a busy year for J Cole. After catching strays on Kendrick Lamar's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," he unleashed his fourth mixtape in April, Might Delete Later. The project arrived complete with a scathing response, "7 Minute Drill." Shortly after unveiling it, however, J Cole backtracked and removed the song from all streaming services. He also issued a formal apology to Kendrick onstage at his Dreamville fest. This was a controversial move until the Compton MC went nuclear on Drake amid their lyrical battle.

Shortly after that debacle blew over, he joined forces with Cash Cobain for "Grippy." His feature was far from well-received, however, and he was immediately ripped to shreds for what listeners called "cringe" bars. He managed to redeem himself with his fan-favorite appearance on "Free Fall" from Tems' new album, and now, he's gearing up to unveil yet another high-profile collab.

J Cole & Tee Grizzley Have New Music On The Way

Earlier this week, the North Carolina-born performer was spotted filming what appears to be a new music video alongside Tee Grizzley. In a clip from the exciting moment, the two artists are seen spitting in the streets of NYC. The video is expected to accompany a new track they have on the way, which does not yet have an official name. It doesn't have a release date either. The fact that they're already working on a video, however, indicates that it should arrive sooner rather than later.

What do you think of J Cole linking up with Tee Grizzley to film an upcoming music video in New York City? Are you surprised or not? Are you looking forward to seeing it? Who do you want to see J Cole collaborate with next? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

