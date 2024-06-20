J Cole & Tee Grizzley Link Up To Film Music Video In NYC

J Cole has another collab on the way.

It goes without saying that it's been a busy year for J Cole. After catching strays on Kendrick Lamar's verse on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That," he unleashed his fourth mixtape in April, Might Delete Later. The project arrived complete with a scathing response, "7 Minute Drill." Shortly after unveiling it, however, J Cole backtracked and removed the song from all streaming services. He also issued a formal apology to Kendrick onstage at his Dreamville fest. This was a controversial move until the Compton MC went nuclear on Drake amid their lyrical battle.

Shortly after that debacle blew over, he joined forces with Cash Cobain for "Grippy." His feature was far from well-received, however, and he was immediately ripped to shreds for what listeners called "cringe" bars. He managed to redeem himself with his fan-favorite appearance on "Free Fall" from Tems' new album, and now, he's gearing up to unveil yet another high-profile collab.

J Cole & Tee Grizzley Have New Music On The Way

Earlier this week, the North Carolina-born performer was spotted filming what appears to be a new music video alongside Tee Grizzley. In a clip from the exciting moment, the two artists are seen spitting in the streets of NYC. The video is expected to accompany a new track they have on the way, which does not yet have an official name. It doesn't have a release date either. The fact that they're already working on a video, however, indicates that it should arrive sooner rather than later.