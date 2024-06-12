J Cole Shares Old Footage In The Music Video For "Trae The Truth In Ibiza"

J Cole wasn't going to hide for much longer.

J Cole has had an interesting 2024 so far. Overall, it began with him being dissed by his good friend Kendrick Lamar on Like That. Subsequently, he hit back on the album Might Delete Later. The song "Seven Minute Drill" was his official response, however, as the album name suggests, he deleted it. This decision came after a much-discussed apology at Dreamvillefest where he essentially took back what he said about Lamar. Since then, Cole has mostly stayed out of the limelight, aside from a couple of highly-debated verses here and there.

Well, today, J Cole is back. This is all thanks to his new music video for "Trae The Truth In Ibiza," which can be viewed below. As you will see, this new music video is supposed to elicit some nostalgia. It is filled with archival footage of the artist. From his early days touring, we get to see all of the locations Cole has visited throughout his career. For longtime fans, it is the kind of video that is going to get you excited for the old days. However, it should also get you excited for The Fall Off, which is supposed to be coming out either later this year, or early on in 2025.

J Cole Has A New Visual

