J Cole Shares Old Footage In The Music Video For "Trae The Truth In Ibiza"

HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash 2023
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
J Cole wasn't going to hide for much longer.

J Cole has had an interesting 2024 so far. Overall, it began with him being dissed by his good friend Kendrick Lamar on Like That. Subsequently, he hit back on the album Might Delete Later. The song "Seven Minute Drill" was his official response, however, as the album name suggests, he deleted it. This decision came after a much-discussed apology at Dreamvillefest where he essentially took back what he said about Lamar. Since then, Cole has mostly stayed out of the limelight, aside from a couple of highly-debated verses here and there.

Well, today, J Cole is back. This is all thanks to his new music video for "Trae The Truth In Ibiza," which can be viewed below. As you will see, this new music video is supposed to elicit some nostalgia. It is filled with archival footage of the artist. From his early days touring, we get to see all of the locations Cole has visited throughout his career. For longtime fans, it is the kind of video that is going to get you excited for the old days. However, it should also get you excited for The Fall Off, which is supposed to be coming out either later this year, or early on in 2025.

J Cole Has A New Visual

Let us know what you think of this new music video, in the comments section down below. How did you feel about Might Delete Later? Do you feel like this is one of the best albums of they year so far, or was it a bit of a disappointment? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

