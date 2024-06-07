Tems And J Cole Make For A Sultry Combination On "Free Fall"

Jermaine is back to doing what he does best.

Tems brings sultriness and soulfulness on every track in which she appears. It's the combination of these qualities that's made her such a sought after feature in the music world. It's also what makes her debut album, Born In the Wild, such a mesmerizing listen. The Nigerian singer emphasizes all of her strengths and displays very few weaknesses over the album's 18 tracks. She handles most of these tracks alone, but "Free Fall," the single featuring J Cole, is an unmistakable highlight. The two artists join forces for a beautiful meditation on love and regret.

Tems' vocals are achingly vulnerable. The lyrics follow suit. "Sorry if you don't know what you're doing with me. How you do me wrong then call my name, my name," she sings in the pre-chorus. "Too late for you, babe, I don't think I can let you in. I'm not opened up anymore." The singer has a talent for evoking beauty and tragedy simultaneously, as evidenced by some of the album's teaser tracks, but "Free Fall" kicks it up a notch. J Cole also delivers. The rapper has struggled to get his footing post Kendrick beef, as evidenced by the head-scratching "Grippy" verse, but he's back in his element. Cole shines when it comes to detailing complicated romances, and his appearance on "Free Fall" evokes fan-favorite guest spots like "Warm Enough" and "Pretty Little Fears."

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Tems And J Cole Dig Into A Failed Romance

Quotable Lyrics: