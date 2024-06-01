Tems Reveals Tracklist For Her Upcoming Album "Born In The Wild"

BYDanilo Castro300 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024
LUTON, ENGLAND - MAY 25: Tems performs at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2024 on May 25, 2024 in Luton, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
The Nigerian singer kept features to a minimum.

Tems has been one of the true breakout stars of the 2020s. The singer went from relative obscurity to headlining radio hits alongside rappers like Drake and Future. She even got the lead singer on a Black Panther soundtrack. The anticipation for her album has been at a fever pitch since it was announced back in 2022, and we finally have a tracklist. The Nigerian singer previously released the album cover, but the tracklist gives us a better feel for what she has in store, musically speaking.

Tems' body of work so far has been concise and largely EP driven. Born In the Wild is a chance for her to display her artistry over a lengthy period, and she's taking advantage of it. The album has 18 songs on it, and the features are minimal. It's obvious the singer has the chops and the confidence to carry the lion's share of the album on her own. Asake, another Nigerian artist, is featured on the song "Get It Right," and J Cole will appear on "Free Fall." The latter is a fascinating choice, given that Tems has worked with the other two rappers in the so-called Big Three. She's made two hit songs with Drake, and she had a Q&A with Kendrick Lamar in 2023.

Read More: Tems Tour 2024: Dates, Tickets & More

Tems Scored Features From Asake And J Cole

Tems talked about the recording process of Born In the Wild during her Interview Magazine chat with Lamar. She told the rapper that she didn't intend to make the album so personal in theme. She was just compelled to dig into her own life whenever she stepped in the booth. "Sometimes it freaks me out," she explained. "Sometimes I freestyle to a point where I can’t feel my feet. I’ve entered somewhere and I don’t even know where I am anymore. I’m just pouring out my gut and then when I’m done, I don’t remember what I just did."

Tems also claimed that she encountered several "lightning in a bottle" moments during the making of the album. Moments in which she gave herself over to her artistic muse, and operated on instinct. It's hard to find, but it's special when you find it. "It’s like tuning a radio and you find a channel, but the thing is, once you lose that channel, you can’t find it again," she told Lamar. "You can find another channel, another freestyle, another thing, but not that. Unless you’re really, really tapped in."

Born In the Wild tracklist

  1. Born In the Wild
  2. Special Baby (Interlude)
  3. Burning
  4. Wickedest
  5. Love Me JeJe
  6. Get It Right (featuring Asake)
  7. Ready
  8. Gangsta
  9. Unfortunate
  10. Boy O Boy
  11. Forever
  12. Free Fall (featuring J Cole)
  13. Voices In My Head (Interlude)
  14. Turn Me Up
  15. Me & U
  16. T-Unit
  17. You In My Face
  18. Hold On

Read More: Tems Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Singer

About The Author
Danilo Castro
Danilo is a writer based out of San Diego. He graduated from the Art Institute of Tucson with a B.A. in digital media, and has since forged a career as a pop culture journalist. He covered hip-hop for Heavy.com, Rhyme Junkies and PopMatters prior to joining HotNewHipHop.com. Danilo's top five is constantly changing, but Biggie and Slug from Atmosphere remain permanent fixtures. His favorite rap album of all time is "Late Registration" by Kanye West, and that stays the same.
recommended content
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3MusicTems Reveals Release Date For New Album "Born In The Wild"959
tems love me jejeMusicTems Recreates An Afro-beat Classic With "Love Me JeJe"3.0K
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3MusicTems Reveals When Her Debut Album Will Arrive976
tems not an angelMusicTems Is Cutting Her Losses On Her New Single "Not An Angel"6.9K