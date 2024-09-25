Trae The Truth Has Enticing Intel On J Cole's Eagerly Awaited "The Fall Off"

What's the scoop, Trae?

There are still a lot of projects we and a lot of fans are wanting to drop before the end of 2024. We are waiting on releases from A$AP Rocky, maybe Kendrick Lamar, Drake and PARTYNEXTDOOR, just to name a handful. Arguably, though, J Cole's The Fall Off is near the top of that wish list. It's been teased on multiple occasions for the last couple of years, but this year feels a little different thanks to Might Delete Later. The surprise April mixtape kind of feels like a collection of teasers for this hyped-up offering.

However, with just about two months to go, we are still waiting in the wings. But Trae Tha Truth is providing a little bit of insight on what the plan is for J Cole, according to HipHopDX. Recently, the Houston rapper made an appearance on The Breakfast Club and he says that "his album coming". That's sort of just lip service, but around the 33:00 mark, the "Trae Tha Truth in Ibiza (Remix)" collaborator claims that most aren't going to expect some things Cole has ready.

Trae Tha Truth Says J Cole's Album Is On The Way

"And when the album coming, it’s probably gonna shock a lot of people. Remember what I tell you all the time: a lot of people form opinions on a lot of things and they don’t fully know the situation. He’ll be aight. Before it’s too late, you never know what bro what may do". This is an allusion to Cole and Kendrick's complicated relationship and the apology that set a lot of people off. Trae has been a defendant of the North Carolina MC over the entire beef, so his intel may have weight when it's all said and done.

