J Cole Receives Custom Dreamville Bike From Trae Tha Truth

By Caroline Fisher
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace Park
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: (Editorial Use Only) J Cole performs on the main stage during Day 2 of Wireless Festival 2022 at Crystal Palace Park on July 02, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
J Cole couldn't wait to try out his new ride.

Recently, Trae Tha Truth kicked off Trae Day in Houston, an annual weekend full of community events. On Thursday, he took part in a city-wide bike ride alongside some of his celebrity peers and was sure to make their efforts worth their while. J Cole popped out to the event, for example, where he was given a custom bike.

The event's official Instagram account shared a clip of the exciting unveiling on Instagram. It captures J Cole's reaction to the black and cream bike, which features the Dreamville logo on the frame. “Wow, HARD! This sh*t hard,” J Cole said upon seeing it, seeming pumped to try out his new ride. The rapper is frequently spotted cruising around whatever city he's in on a bike, so he's sure to get some use out of Trae Tha Truth's thoughtful gift.

J Cole Tries Out His New Bike

A few weeks back, J Cole was seen riding his bike around New York City and taking a short break on a nearby bench to jot some things down on a notepad. Of course, fans speculated that he could be working on new verses, as they were looking forward to hearing what he'd come up with after bowing out of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's infamous feud.

Fans and peers alike agree that this was a good move, particularly considering how things played out. Trae Tha Truth is no exception, as during an interview with AllHipHop last month, he defended J Cole's decision. "What people have to realize is that’s just not the type of energy bro got," he explained. "He focused on him, he focused on his kids and just always stayed in his lane." What do you think of J Cole popping out for Trae Tha Truth's Trae Day Weekend in Houston? What about the hitmaker receiving a custom Dreamville bike? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

