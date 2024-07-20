J Cole Receives Custom Dreamville Bike From Trae Tha Truth

J Cole couldn't wait to try out his new ride.

Recently, Trae Tha Truth kicked off Trae Day in Houston, an annual weekend full of community events. On Thursday, he took part in a city-wide bike ride alongside some of his celebrity peers and was sure to make their efforts worth their while. J Cole popped out to the event, for example, where he was given a custom bike.

The event's official Instagram account shared a clip of the exciting unveiling on Instagram. It captures J Cole's reaction to the black and cream bike, which features the Dreamville logo on the frame. “Wow, HARD! This sh*t hard,” J Cole said upon seeing it, seeming pumped to try out his new ride. The rapper is frequently spotted cruising around whatever city he's in on a bike, so he's sure to get some use out of Trae Tha Truth's thoughtful gift.

Read More: Moneybagg Yo Praises J Cole For Writing His Collab Verse At Lightning Speed

J Cole Tries Out His New Bike

A few weeks back, J Cole was seen riding his bike around New York City and taking a short break on a nearby bench to jot some things down on a notepad. Of course, fans speculated that he could be working on new verses, as they were looking forward to hearing what he'd come up with after bowing out of Drake and Kendrick Lamar's infamous feud.