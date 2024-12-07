Trae Tha Truth Claims Missing Daughter Was "Kidnapped" By Her Mother

The rapper is legitimately worried.

Trae tha Truth is a hip hop legend. He's an influential figure in the Texas scene, and he got a boost in popularity earlier this year when he was name-dropped in a J. Cole song. Music was the last thing on Trae's mind on December 5, however. The rapper took to social media to voice his concern about his daughter. Trae tha Truth claimed that she has been missing for four months, and believes that her mom may have something to do with it. He provided everything he knew, and suspected, in a lengthy write up.

"I'm Crushed," Trae tha Truth explained. "I neva thought my Daughter Truth would be in a missing childrens Database or on a poster." The rapper claimed that the last time he saw his daughter was when her mother picked her up in Houston. It's reportedly been radio silence ever since. Trae claims that she has been waiting on the mother to "do the right thing and bring her back," but it has yet to happen. It's reached a point where the rapper is tired of waiting. "[Her] safety is more important than my life itself," he asserted. "I'm forced to share my pain to try to get her back in safe hands where she belong."

Trae Tha Truth Fears For His Daughter's Safety

Trae tha Truth went on to detail the concern he has for his daughter's mental as well as physical well-being. He posited that there will be psychological trauma as a result of her mother's actions, and is very disheartened by the fact that the mother of his child would do such a thing. "The damage being done to her mentally and more is something she cant see or understand yet," he noted. Things got progressively intense as the post wore on. The rapper began to level accusations of misbehavior at his former partner.

Trae tha Truth claimed that the mother of his child has not been honest with the courts. Or honorable in their co-parenting situation. "She lied to courts and accused me of Assault, Sexual assault, threatening my child with a gun and more," he asserted. "Her mom took her and felt it was ok to keep her away from a [sic] active father." The rapper closed the post by asking anyone with information to contact him.