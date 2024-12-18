Trae Tha Truth Drops Emotional Song Dedicated To Missing Daughter

It's heartbreaking to hear.

Trae Tha Truth has been going a period of personal turmoil. The rapper's daughter has gone missing, and he's tried everything he can to get the word out. Trae Tha Truth broke the news via social media, but there have yet to be any major developments in his daughter's whereabouts. The rapper then decided to do what he does best, which is air his feelings out in song. The Texas legend dropped the song "Letter to Truth, Pt. 2" on December 12. In it he details his emotional state, and his desire to see his child again.

Trae Tha Truth does not attempt to hide the meaning of the song behind metaphor or allegory. He writes a plain, and emotionally gutting tribute to his daughter, Truth. "Thinking of you, I just gotta be great," Trae raps. "You’re looking for me, I don’t want to be late." Elsewhere in the song, Trae Tha Truth admits he has been waiting on a call regarding Truth's location for weeks. "You ain’t gotta worry about it, I’m coming to get ya," the rapper spits. "Wanna smile, but I know they gonna mess up the picture. Every morning, I got G.T. reading me Scripture, I been waiting on a call, I hope I don’t miss ya."

Trae Tha Truth Details His Concern In New Song

It's heavy material, but it makes complete sense given the context. Trae Tha Truth claims that he last saw his daughter when she was picked up by her mother. He theorized that the mother is responsible for the young girl's disappearance. In the Instagram post detailing Truth's disappearance, Trae went at the mom of his child and criticized her behavior. "She lied to courts," Trae Tha Truth claimed. "And accused me of assault, sexual assault, threatening my child with a gun and more... Her mom took her and felt it was ok to keep her away from a [sic] active father."