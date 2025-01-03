Trae Tha Truth Reunites With Missing Daughter After Months Long Search

It was an emotional reunion.

Trae Tha Truth had an extremely difficult end of 2024. The rapper's daughter went missing, and he made it very clear that he was desperate to find her. Trae Tha Truth accused the child's mother of absconding with her after their last visit, and he provided updates via social media. He even released an emotionally charged song detailing his concerns. Fortunately, this saga has a happy ending. The rapper was able to reunite with his daughter, Truth, on New Year's Day.

Trae Tha Truth told TMZ that he got a phone call on New Year's Day from authorities. The mother of his child had been arrested on child endangerment charges in El Centro, California. The rapper proceeded to get on a flight from Texas to San Diego, and then drive 100 miles to reunite with Truth. Trae Tha Truth did not waste time ensuring his daughter's safety, either. The outlet reported that Trae immediately returned to Texas with his daughter. Truth's mother, meanwhile, will be extradited to the Lone Star State shortly.

Trae Tha Truth Admitted His Reunion Was "Emotional"

The saga involving Trae Tha Truth's daughter lasted a whopping four months. The rapper posted about Truth's disappearance in August. Shortly after, he hired a private investigator to track his child's mother down. The woman managed to evade capture, however, until her recent El Centro arrest. Trae admitted to TMZ that the whole ordeal has made him very emotional. He plans to take things "one day at a time" and spend as much time with his daughter as possible.