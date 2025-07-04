Trae Tha Truth Drops Off "Therapeutic" New Album "Angel"

If you haven't been keeping with Trae Tha Truth lately, the Houston rapper has not had the easiest go of things. In December, he revealed that his daughter, Truth, had been missing for four months. He alleged then that the child's mom, Heather Cuevas, kidnapped the six-year-old amid a two-day visitation.
It was extremely difficult to report on this during its press run, but thankfully, a New Year's Day miracle occurred. Authorities tracked down Cuevas in El Centro, California and arrested her for child endangerment. Shortly after this happened, Trae Tha Truth flew from his hometown to San Diego and then drove 100 miles to reunite with his bundle of joy.
Things have been smoothing themselves out since that heartwarming moment six months ago. However, this clearly weighed heavily on Trae's mental health. But he's used that as fuel for this new album, Angel. He had been teasing the record for some time, sharing singles quite frequently up until its release on his birthday (July 3).
Probably his most personal, introspective, and reflective record to date, the Southern hip-hop luminary sings and raps about his emotions and relationships in a way that hits hard. He said on his IG that Angel is "therapeutic for the soul," and we couldn't agree more.
Be sure to show this record love with the DSP links below. We are happy to see Trae healing and moving forward.
Trae Tha Truth Angel
Angel Tracklist:
- Intro
- All This Time
- Letter 2 Truth Pt.2
- Alright with Lecrae, Baby Truth
- Where Did You Go
- The Gathering with Vory
- Lord Know
- Amen
- Thank You with Yolanda Adams, Chance the Rapper
- Daddy Miss You
- Alone (Remix) with Kocky Ka, Lil Poppa
- Out Here
- I'm Human
- Reaching Arms
- Bet on Me
- Ain't Tha Truth with Hunxho
- Down on Me with Dave East
- All Luv with Jeremih
- Before I Die with T-Pain
- I'm In
- S4Tw (Struggle 4 Tha World)
- Let It Go