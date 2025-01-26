Trae Tha Truth Claims Ex Tried Using Daughter Against Him With Libelous GoFundMe

Trae Tha Truth has accused his ex-partner, Heather Cuevas, of using a defamatory GoFundMe campaign to alienate their daughter, Truth, from him. Speaking to TMZ, the Houston rapper opened up about the ordeal, alleging that Cuevas manipulated their daughter into believing he didn’t want to be part of her life. According to Trae, Cuevas launched the GoFundMe with false claims aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

The campaign, now removed, was at the center of legal and personal turmoil for the artist. The situation escalated last December when Trae sought the public’s help to locate Truth after Cuevas allegedly took her to an undisclosed location, despite Trae having full custody. He revealed that he had allowed Truth to visit her mother in Houston for two days in August, only for her to disappear for four months. Trae accused Cuevas of moving Truth between homes with the help of her grandmother and others, making it difficult to track her down. During this time, Trae expressed his pain and determination in his song “Letter to Truth Pt. 2,” a heartfelt plea to his daughter, vowing to find her.

Trae Tha Truth Claims His Ex Tried To Turn Daughter Against Him

Trae received the call he had been longing for. “Never let no one tell you God ain’t real,” he wrote in a Instagram caption. “The first day of 2025, I received a call I couldn’t believe…" he wrote. "They said she was found.” Also, Heather Cuevas was arrested on child endangerment charges in California.