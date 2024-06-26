J Cole Pauses NYC Bike Ride To Take Photos With Fans

BYCaroline Fisher698 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 16: J. Cole attends the 69th NBA All-Star Game at United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
J Cole is looking unbothered these days.

It's no secret that it's been a busy couple of months for J Cole, but fortunately, that hasn't stopped him from showing love to fans when the opportunity arises. Recently, for example, the hitmaker was spotted cruising around New York City on his bike. Of course, some supporters eventually spotted him in the street, stopping him in his tracks to chat and take photos. He obliged for a short time before pedaling away, surely making the fans' day with the fun interaction.

It may seem somewhat unexpected to spot J Cole in the wild, particularly considering his involvement in what's become the most viral rap feud of the year. After catching a stray on Kendrick Lamar's Future and Metro Boomin collab "Like That," he fired back with a diss track of his own, "7 Minute Drill." He later took it back, however, and issued an onstage apology. This was a controversial move at the time, though most agreed it was the right decision after witnessing how the beef panned out.

Read More: J Cole & Tee Grizzley Link Up To Film Music Video In NYC

J Cole Mingles With Some Excited Fans

Since then, he seems to have gotten right back to his normal day-to-day activities. Last month, he was seen relaxing on the beach, looking unbothered as can be. He's also taken part in various high-profile collaborations recently and appears to have a new one on the way. In May, J Cole teamed up with Cash Cobain for "Grippy," which wasn't necessarily well received by listeners. After that, he joined forces with Tems for "Free Fall," and many saw it as a redeeming moment.

Now, he has a collab with Tee Grizzley in the works, as the duo was seen filming a music video just last week. What do you think of J Cole getting spotted riding his bike around NYC? What about him stopping to chat with fans? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: J Cole Criticized By "The Cosby Show" Actor For His Music's Use Of The N-Word

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 ‚Äì ShowMusicJ Cole & Tee Grizzley Link Up To Film Music Video In NYC2.6K
Wireless Festival 2022: Crystal Palace ParkMusicJ Cole Fans Think He’s Redeemed Himself With New Tems Collab “Free Fall”5.8K
2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival - Night 1 – ShowMusicJ Cole Praised For Bowing Out Of Kendrick Lamar Feud After Fans Hear Blistering Drake Diss, "Euphoria"14.4K
ASCAP Pop Music Awards - Red CarpetMusicT.I. Commends J Cole For Bowing Out Of Kendrick Lamar Battle1230