J Cole Pauses NYC Bike Ride To Take Photos With Fans

J Cole is looking unbothered these days.

It's no secret that it's been a busy couple of months for J Cole, but fortunately, that hasn't stopped him from showing love to fans when the opportunity arises. Recently, for example, the hitmaker was spotted cruising around New York City on his bike. Of course, some supporters eventually spotted him in the street, stopping him in his tracks to chat and take photos. He obliged for a short time before pedaling away, surely making the fans' day with the fun interaction.

It may seem somewhat unexpected to spot J Cole in the wild, particularly considering his involvement in what's become the most viral rap feud of the year. After catching a stray on Kendrick Lamar's Future and Metro Boomin collab "Like That," he fired back with a diss track of his own, "7 Minute Drill." He later took it back, however, and issued an onstage apology. This was a controversial move at the time, though most agreed it was the right decision after witnessing how the beef panned out.

J Cole Mingles With Some Excited Fans

Since then, he seems to have gotten right back to his normal day-to-day activities. Last month, he was seen relaxing on the beach, looking unbothered as can be. He's also taken part in various high-profile collaborations recently and appears to have a new one on the way. In May, J Cole teamed up with Cash Cobain for "Grippy," which wasn't necessarily well received by listeners. After that, he joined forces with Tems for "Free Fall," and many saw it as a redeeming moment.