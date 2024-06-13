J Cole Criticized By "The Cosby Show" Actor For His Music's Use Of The N-Word

BYGabriel Bras Nevares256 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 27: J. Cole performs onstage during Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration at State Farm Arena on December 27, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage/Getty Images)
Malcolm Jamal-Warner recently started his own podcast, and his main topic was the (in his view, excessive) use of that word in rap.

J Cole has proven himself to be a very versatile MC when it comes to the different kinds of raps that he lays down. Sometimes, he's in a deep lyrical mode that blends sociocultural messaging with personal narrative, and other times, he's talking about chewing sticks like it's Wrigley's. Moreover, this push and pull is at the center of The Cosby Show actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner's criticism of the current use of the n-word in hip-hop. During the launch of the 53-year-old's new podcast Not All Hood on Monday (June 10), he spoke on specifically lamenting the use of this kind of language from his favorite lyricists, including the Dreamville boss.

"I think why I’m more against it now is because it’s used so gratuitously," Warner expressed regarding J. Cole. "It’s used without regard. At this point, for me, in hip-hop, I think there should be a moratorium on ‘n***a’ and ‘b***h.’ It’s low-hanging fruit. It’s so easy. Everybody f***ing does it to the point that it’s corny." It would be interesting to hear the "Trae The Truth In Ibiza" spitter's thoughts on this interpretation.

Read More: J Cole Recognized By Fan While Stealthily Shopping For New Cybertruck

Malcolm-Jamal Warner's First Podcast Episode: Watch The J Cole & N-Word Conversation Around The 14-Minute Mark

"There are MCs who I love, who I cannot listen to anymore," Warner continued on the premiere of his podcast. "I love J. Cole but I had to stop listening to J. Cole because I got tired of hearing ‘n***a’ and ‘b***h’ every two sentences. Because he’s proven himself to be such an incredible lyricist, [so I hate] the regularity that he does [use those words]." While this argument as far as profanity is a long-standing debate, it's clear that Cole creates this contrast more strongly than folks would assume, and thus, his forays into words like these hit that much harder for detractors. If not for these terms, then some backlash pops up most certainly due to the varying quality of his recent material.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting on whether The Fall Off will release soon, joining a lengthy list of the most anticipated albums of what's left of 2024. But whether or not it ends up releasing in 2025 or even later is still an unconfirmed and undeniable possibility. Regardless, we're looking forward to hearing whatever J. Cole does next. Even those who take issue with his lyrical content sometimes can't deny how special of an artist he is.

Read More: T.I. Commends J Cole For Bowing Out Of Kendrick Lamar Battle

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3MusicJ Cole Disses Kendrick Lamar: Breaking Down The Bars On "7 Minute Drill"17.3K
Bing Presents The 5th Annual "Two Kings" DinnerMusicKanye West Obliterates J Cole In New Interview: "He Can't Run Now"9.5K
j cole grippyMusic5 Cringe Lyrics From J. Cole's Verse On Cash Cobain's "Grippy"8.4K
Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023MusicJoe Budden Blasts J Cole For Kendrick Lamar Diss Response: "Call A Killer!"59.2K