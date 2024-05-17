T.I. Commends J Cole For Bowing Out Of Kendrick Lamar Battle

T.I.
T.I.

T.I. thinks J. Cole's apology was "mature" of him.

J Cole's decision to delete his Kendrick Lamar diss "7 Minute Drill" and issue an enthusiastic apology onstage was controversial, to say the least. At the time, many thought it was a weak move, and wished he would have stuck things out. Since then, of course, the consensus has shifted, as most fans and peers now agree that he did the right thing after seeing how Kendrick's beef with Drake played out.

During a recent appearance on Big Boy TV, T.I. shared his take on the situation, commending J Cole for knowing when to bow out. According to him, the rapper made a good call and might have saved himself a lot of trouble. “I feel he chose peace and tranquility,” he began.

T.I. Praises J Cole For "Mature" Apology

"You gotta have thick skin and really be unfazed and unbothered," T.I. continued. "And we don’t know the temperament or the sensitivity of Cole’s dynamic. We’ve never seen Cole upset. We don’t know where that would take him... I think that was quite mature of him." T.I.'s not alone in thinking that J Cole was right to apologize, as Benny The Butcher had a similar take that he shared earlier this month.

"Honestly, you can see how gossipy and everything that this battle’s turned into," Benny said at the time. "Do you blame him for not wanting to be a part of this at this moment? Do you blame him? I don’t. I probably would’ve went about it in a different way, but it’s like a gossip battle. It’s not like a rap battle, it’s like a 'telling each other’s business' type of thing, so I wouldn’t want to be a part of that." What do you think of J. Cole deciding to delete his "7 Minute Drill" diss and apologize to Kendrick Lamar? What about T.I.'s take on it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

