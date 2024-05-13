11 Times Rappers Apologized—J. Cole, Soulja Boy, Cam'ron & More

Rappers are known for their bold and unapologetic personas, but even the toughest MCs have found themselves in situations where a public apology was necessary. From J. Cole to Soulja Boy, Cam'ron, and others, rappers' apologies have taken various forms throughout the years. Rappers seeking forgiveness and admitting their mistakes, no matter why they did it, stand out in a culture that often glorifies swagger and defiance. At times, rappers apologize and put their tough exteriors aside, reminding us that vulnerability can coexist with bravado in hip-hop.

J.Cole

J. Cole raised eyebrows by publicly addressing his diss aimed at Kendrick Lamar on the song "7 Minute Drill." Though not explicitly saying "I'm sorry," many fans view Cole's speech at the 2024 Dreamville Festival as an apology to Lamar. During the festival, Cole expressed remorse for using his new album to retaliate against Lamar's shots at the "Big 3" on "Like That" by Future and Metro Boomin.

After praising Lamar as "one of the greatest," Cole called his own diss track the "lamest" and "goofiest" thing he's ever done. He begged fans for forgiveness, admitting the past few days felt "terrible," and invited Lamar to "take your best shot" in response, vowing to "take that s**t on the chin." Cole's unexpected humility led to the song's removal from streaming services, highlighting the humbling power of rap apologies.

Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy found himself in hot water and forced to apologize after releasing the song "Let's Be Real" in 2011 with lyrics that were deemed anti-patriotic towards the U.S. Army. The controversial lines "F--k the FBI and the army troops/B---h, fighting for what? Be your own man" sparked backlash, leading to reports that military stores would not carry his new record.

Soulja Boy expressed remorse in a blog post on Global Grind, stating, "When I expressed my frustration with the U.S. Army, not only did my words come out wrong, I was wrong to even speak them." He explained he was venting frustrations about the economy and constant wars of the post-9/11 era, questioning, "What if we had never gone to war?" Despite being no stranger to controversy, the rapper's lyrics prompted an apology to the troops some felt he had disrespected.

Cam’ron

In April 2007, Cam'ron sparked outrage during a 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper when he stated he wouldn't snitch even if a serial killer lived next door, affirming the "Stop Snitchin'" mentality. Four days later, the rapper issued an apology, saying, "I in no way was intending to be malicious or harmful. I apologize deeply for this error in judgment." Despite not excusing his remarks, Cam'ron explained that he was venting frustrations about criminal injustice in inner cities while acknowledging that his remarks might offend victims and those who risk their lives to protect them.

21 Savage

An apology from the rapper 21 Savage arrived during the 2018 holidays for controversial song lyrics that struck some as lacking goodwill and understanding. The rapper faced backlash for "ASMR" from his album, i am > i was. The lyrics, "We been gettin' that Jewish money, everything is Kosher," led the rapper to issue an apology for what many considered bigoted and offensive toward the Jewish community. 21 Savage took to Twitter on Christmas Eve to express remorse for offending the Jewish community with lyrics that also drew criticism when quoted by NBA star Lebron James. Savage stated that this particular bar was intended as a compliment about financial wisdom, not an offense.

In 2018, Lil Pump adopted a similar approach when addressing backlash to his song "Butterfly Doors," in which he made derogatory remarks about the Asian community while mimicking stereotypical eye gestures. Facing mounting pressure from critics like Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina, the rapper posted an Instagram apology on Christmas day, stating he meant no harm and has Asian friends, pleading, "It's all love."

In 2020, Doja Cat addressed past insensitive remarks on social media regarding rumors that she had used racist language in various white supremacist chat rooms. She stated, "I want to address what's been happening on Twitter." She acknowledged using public chat rooms since childhood but clarified, "I personally have never been involved in any racist conversations. I'm sorry to anyone I offended."

Referring to surfaced clips of her in "racist misogynistic" chat rooms that led to #DojaIsOverParty trending, the rapper affirmed "I'm a Black woman. Half of my family is Black from South Africa and I'm very proud of where I come from." She added, "I love you all and I'm sorry for upsetting or hurting any of you. That's not my character and I'm determined to show that to everybody moving forward."

Lil Mama

At the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, an unexpected and bizarre incident overshadowed the highly-anticipated performance of Jay-Z and Alicia Keys' hit song "Empire State Of Mind." As the iconic duo delivered the show-closing rendition, celebrating their New York roots, an uninvited guest joined them on stage. Lil Mama, a then-rising rapper known for her single "Lip Gloss," unexpectedly crashed the performance, running up alongside the two superstars.

Jay-Z had swiftly signaled for Lil Mama to exit the stage. However, the young artist remained defiant. She struck a B-girl stance as the headliners concluded their powerful tribute to the Big Apple. The following day, Lil Mama attempted to explain her actions. She offered an apology in a statement to MTV. "I did not mean any disrespect towards Jay-Z or Alicia Keys. I admire them and look up to them as role models," she expressed. "'Empire State of Mind' had my emotions running high. In that moment, I came up onstage to celebrate my two icons singing about NY."

Lil Nas X addressed backlash over his religion-themed single "J Christ" in a video. He apologized for a TikTok where he consumed communion elements dressed as Jesus. This drew criticism from artists like Lecrae for perceived mockery of Christianity. Though saying "I'm not an evil demon trying to destroy someone's values," Nas admitted "I messed up severely," and the controversy took a "psychological toll."

He apologized for going "excessive" with the promotional visuals but he defended portraying Jesus, noting others have done the same. The eye-catching "J Christ" video depicts Biblical scenes. It hints at a continued exploration of LGBTQ and religious themes on Nas X's upcoming album. This follows his debut Montero album, which sparked both praise and backlash.

Ye (Kanye West)

The outspoken and controversial rapper Ye has frequently found himself in situations where he's had to apologize for his brash statements. Given his tendency for bold and provocative remarks, it's almost inevitable that he would offend or upset various individuals and groups along the way. In the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Katrina disaster in 2005, Ye made headlines when he bluntly declared on live television that "George Bush doesn't care about Black people."

This comment sparked significant backlash and controversy. In 2010, during an interview on the Today show, Kanye expressed regret for his charged remark, stating, "I would tell George Bush, in my moment of intense frustration, I did not have valid grounds to label him a racist. In highly emotional situations like that, we as human beings sometimes fail to choose our words wisely."

During another incident, an inebriated Ye interrupted Taylor Swift's acceptance speech for Best Female Video at the MTV Video Music Awards. "Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you and I'mma let you finish," he remarked, "but Beyoncé had one of the greatest videos ever. Of all time!" Shortly after being escorted out, the rapper offered an all-caps apology to his blog.

"I'm sooooo sorry to Taylor Swift, her fans, and her mother," Ye penned in his apology. "I spoke to her mom right after, and she said the same thing mine would've said. She is extremely talented!" Later, in 2016, Ye released "Famous," rapping, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/ Why? I made that chick famous." This ignited further drama between the two and Ye's then-wife Kim Kardashian over whether Swift approved the line, rendering that initial apology from the rapper a distant memory.

The Game

In the wake of a tumultuous and public falling out that involved traded insults and diss tracks, Game's association with G-Unit, Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment, and Interscope Records appeared irreparably damaged. However, in June 2009, he reached out and extended an apology to his former mentor, 50 Cent. During an interview with MTV, Game stated, “For 50, I'm just gonna apologize to him, just as a man. It has nothing to do with music, or beef, or nothing like that. It ain't about being the bigger man. He can take it and say, Game is apologizing, Game's a sucka, he's apologizing. I'm apologizing for me to him, to [Dr.] Dre, to Jimmy Iovine, to Eminem, to all the fans.”

Kid Cudi

In a heated incident during a December 2009 performance at Vancouver's Commodore Ballroom, rapper Kid Cudi reacted impulsively after an object thrown from the audience struck him. Amidst the chaos, Cudi leaped off the stage and lashed out. He punched an unsuspecting concertgoer, Michael Sharpe, in the face, despite Sharpe's lack of involvement in the initial provocation.

Months later, in February 2010, Sharpe spoke to TMZ, revealing that Kid Cudi had reached out to extend an apology and offer a conciliatory gesture – an all-expenses-paid weekend trip to New York City. The olive branch didn't end there. In June of that year, during Kid Cudi's set at the Sasquatch Music Festival in Washington state, he brought Sharpe on stage and acknowledged the unfortunate Vancouver incident to the crowd. Cudi stated, "Remember that kid I punched in Vancouver? This is him. I've brought him here to hang out. It's all good now; he's forgiven me."

