J Cole Recognized By Fan While Stealthily Shopping For New Cybertruck

J Cole &amp; 21 Savage In Concert
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 27: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during his "The Off-Season" tour at State Farm Arena on September 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
The video had fans praising Cole for his casual demeanor.

J Cole has been playing it pretty lowkey for the past few months. Back in March he dropped a new mixtape called Might Delete Later. The album eventually lived up to its name when Cole went back on its closing track "7 Minute Drill." The song was a diss track aimed at Kendrick Lamar that was only out for a few days before Cole publicly spoke out against it during a festival performance and then removed it from streaming services entirely just a few days later. While he was roundly criticized for the move at the time, what Kendrick would go on to do to Drake in their beef that followed caused many to reconsider Cole's position.

Now a new video making the rounds online features Cole continuing to look pretty casual. The video was taken by a fan in a Tesla dealership looking at cybertrucks who noticed a familiar face nearby. "J Cole & I shopping for teslas at the same time while the manager kept ignoring him bc he didn't know who he was & continued persuading me to place the order for a car" the video's caption reads. As you'd expect the clip itself features a casually dressed Col inside a Tesla dealership checking out one of the divisive cybertrucks. Check out the video a fan shared of Cole looking at Teslas below.

J Cole Shopping For A Cybertruck

Last month, J Cole jumped on Cash Cobain's new song "Grippy" with a guest verse. He was once again widely criticized for his performance delivering NSFW lyrics that made many fans uncomfortable. Cole has been promising his long-awaited album The Fall Off since 2018. Since then he's released two of his own projects and multiple label albums while fans continue waiting.

What do you think of J. Cole being ignored while shopping for a Cybertruck because the manager didn't recognize him? Are you still looking forward to the long-awaited The Fall Off album from Cole? Let us know in the comment section below.

