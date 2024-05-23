J Cole Clowned For His Lyrics In NSFW New Cash Cobain Song

BYLavender Alexandria749 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 Dreamville Music Festival
RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - APRIL 02: J. Cole performs during the 2023 Dreamville Music festival at Dorothea Dix Park on April 02, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Cole has had a rough time so far this year.

J Cole has had a bit of a rough 2023 so far. The rapper found himself embroiled in a short beef with Kendrick Lamar back in March. He was the first to respond to Kendrick's verse on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That." He hit back by dropping a surprise mixtape that contained the song "7 Minute Drill." The track was an attempt to roast Kendrick, conjuring criticisms of basically his entire discography. The track was pretty roundly rejected by fans and Cole very quickly went back on it. That started with him denouncing the song during a performance at his own Dreamville Festival before eventually removing it from streaming services entirely.

That entire drama was followed by the album failing to grab the top spot on the Billboard 200, being held off by Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER in its second week. Now Cole is back with a new song alongside Cash Cobain called "Grippy." The track is an NSFW anthem that features nothing but raunchy details from both rappers. But Cole's verse in particular is attracting some negative attention online for seemingly nonsensical and goofy bars. Check out some of the worst of the bunch and the fan reactions to them below.

Read More: J. Cole's Guest Features 2023, Ranked

J. Cole Roasted Online For New Song

In the post itself, a fan implies that his brief spat with Kendrick Lamar may have affected J Cole more than fans realized. In the comments fans joke about how long its been since Cole was at his peak acclaim. "Bro took the fall off literal" one of the top replies to the post jokes. "this might go down as the largest fall off in quality ever" another comment more seriously claims. Almost none of the replies to the post offer much of a defense for Cole.

What do you think of fans online bullying J. Cole for the lyrics in his new song with Cash Cobain? Do you think the Kendrick Lamar beef may have permanently messed with Cole's pen game? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: J. Cole's Best Productions

[Via]

About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
2024 Dreamville Music FestivalMusicJ Cole Removes His Kendrick Lamar Diss Track "7 Minute Drill" From Streaming Services9.9K
Jay-Z's 40/40 Club Celebrates 18th AnniversaryMusicJoe Budden Claims J. Cole's Apology Will Hurt His Legacy But Help Hip-Hop5.4K
Life Is Beautiful 2023 - Day 2 - PerformanceMusicKendrick Lamar Fans Think He Could Be Dropping A Drake Response Today12.6K
J Cole &amp; 21 Savage In ConcertMusicJ Cole Called Out For Transphobic Bars On "Might Delete Later" Track "Pi"16.4K