J Cole Clowned For His Lyrics In NSFW New Cash Cobain Song

J Cole has had a bit of a rough 2023 so far. The rapper found himself embroiled in a short beef with Kendrick Lamar back in March. He was the first to respond to Kendrick's verse on the Future & Metro Boomin song "Like That." He hit back by dropping a surprise mixtape that contained the song "7 Minute Drill." The track was an attempt to roast Kendrick, conjuring criticisms of basically his entire discography. The track was pretty roundly rejected by fans and Cole very quickly went back on it. That started with him denouncing the song during a performance at his own Dreamville Festival before eventually removing it from streaming services entirely.

That entire drama was followed by the album failing to grab the top spot on the Billboard 200, being held off by Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER in its second week. Now Cole is back with a new song alongside Cash Cobain called "Grippy." The track is an NSFW anthem that features nothing but raunchy details from both rappers. But Cole's verse in particular is attracting some negative attention online for seemingly nonsensical and goofy bars. Check out some of the worst of the bunch and the fan reactions to them below.

J. Cole Roasted Online For New Song

In the post itself, a fan implies that his brief spat with Kendrick Lamar may have affected J Cole more than fans realized. In the comments fans joke about how long its been since Cole was at his peak acclaim. "Bro took the fall off literal" one of the top replies to the post jokes. "this might go down as the largest fall off in quality ever" another comment more seriously claims. Almost none of the replies to the post offer much of a defense for Cole.

What do you think of fans online bullying J. Cole for the lyrics in his new song with Cash Cobain? Do you think the Kendrick Lamar beef may have permanently messed with Cole's pen game? Let us know in the comment section below.

