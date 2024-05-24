Cash Cobain And J Cole Join Forces On Bouncy New Single "Grippy"

Cash Cobain has become everybody's favorite collaborator. He linked up with Ice Spice on the remix to his breakout single "Fisherrr," and produced the hypnotic beat for the new Don Toliver song "Attitude." There's something about his glitchy, "sexy drill" (as he describes it) that is irresistible to major artists, and J Cole is the latest to get the Cobain stimulus package. The Dreamville rapper, and unfortunate causality in the Big Three battle, is back doing what he does best. Well, sort of.

Cash Cobain sounds slick as ever on "Grippy." He produced the beat, and the way he effortlessly glides over each little glitch and bouncy drum pattern feels symbiotic. As with all producer/rappers, they have the benefit of knowing what will sound best on their own music. "Destiny, I'm tryna give you the best of me," he raps. "I wanna kill it like rest in peace, Eat on that p**sy like it was a recipe, like Shanti, I wanna

make you a mommy." These lines are not profound in any way, but they match "Grippy"'s glitchy drums like a glove.

Read More: Diany Dior & Cash Cobain Tap NAV For Remix Of "Favorite Lady"

Cash Cobain Drops Off A Memorable "Sexy Drill" Track

J. Cole also started out as a producer/rapper. He's proven himself to be extremely versatile in both fields, but there's something about Cash Cobain's production that trips him up. Cole starts the song, and while he has time to fire off a few memorable bars, he never really finds his footing. There's a reliance on Auto Tune that's unpleasant to the ear, and a repetitive rhyme scheme that makes sense, yet quickly runs out of steam. J. Cole is trying to approach "Grippy" like most guest verses, but this is one of the first times where it sounds like he's blatantly chasing a trendy sound.

His Big Three peer, Drake, has also worked with Cash Cobain on "Calling for You," but the 6 God has always been better at absorbing trends and making them sound natural. Cole can do lots of things, but he can't do that. A solid song, but one in which Cobain is carrying his feature.

What are your thoughts on this new song, "Grippy" by Cash Cobain and J. Cole? Does Cobain carry the song? Is J. Cole better than we gave him credit for? Do you want to hear more collabs between them in the future? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cash Cobain. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics

When she see me, she say she gon' strip me

She gon' chew on the stick like it's Wrigleys

Mm, yеah, believe it or not likе Ripley's

She said she was gay until I slayed, now she's strictly—

As soon as she page, I'm on the way, and I be showin' up quickly

Read More: Cash Cobain Lists Off Every Woman He Wants To Get With On "Dunk Contest"