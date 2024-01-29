Cash Cobain Lists Off Every Woman He Wants To Get With On "Dunk Contest"

New York's rap scene has recently been flooded with a sudden tsunami of drill rappers. While the hardcore hip-hoppers still have more than a spot in the current field of talents, drill is having its moment right now. There are certainly different approaches to this popular subgenre. One person doing things a little outside the box is Cash Cobain. Once we explain his methodology, you may either be down with it, or wanting to explore elsewhere.

Cash said it best in a recent interview he did with Rolling Stone. "My music is about ho-ing, I just love being a ho." The 25-year-old from Brooklyn is all about partying, women, and drugs of the trippiest kind. He has displayed that across his entire discography and this is a lane he looks to dominate for years and beyond.

Listen To "Dunk Contest" By Cash Cobain

That was especially the case on his most recent single "Rump," as well as his latest project Pretty Girls Love Slizzy. Now, he is back with a new one called "Dunk Contest." This makes a clever innuendo about all the women he wants to "slam." He actually lists each one of them off by name across the three-minute run time. Cobain details the things he wants to do each one and describes their best features. If this is not the h**niest song you have ever heard, then tell us what tops this.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single, "Dunk Contest," by Cash Cobain? Is this his best single as of late, why or why not? Is his most recent project, Pretty Girls Love Slizzy, still in your rotation? If so, which tracks are you bumping from it? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Cash Cobain. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

Millie, I wanna f*** your body till you dizzy

Want you to suck it sloppy make it spitty

I'm about to call your phone so come get wit me

Know you don't drank, can you sip me?

I want ya face, you so pretty

I got thing, for your t****es

