Cash Cobain Links With Chow Lee Again On “Rump”

Frequent collaborators Cash Cobain and Chow Lee pair up for a night of hedonism and debauchery on their new joint single. The song is called “Rump,” and if you are not familiar with the slang, rump means someone’s behind. It usually refers to the women and that is certainly the case here. Lee and Cobain are no strangers as we mentioned above. The duo has a collective effort called 2 SLIZZY 2 SEXY, which was released back in 2022.

Cobain has spoken with Rolling Stone and Pitchfork about his musical style. “My music is about ho-ing, I just love being a ho.” The Bronx native loves to combine drill and jersey club music, making for melodic tales about heading to the club in search of his next partner for the night. “Rump” signifies this model with a woozy instrumental that has looping background vocals and a repetitive bass line.

Cash Cobain Pairs “Rump” With Music Video

The visuals for the music video, while typical for a song like this, are stylized in a cool way. The color scheme is a lot of green and black, which adds to the hazy-like qualities of “Rump.” What is also interesting are the outfits of Cobain and Lee. Cobain’s shirt is based on the collab album 2 SLIZZY 2 SEXY while Lee’s is straight-up funny. The text on his shirt reads, “GIRLS C**M FIRST” with an exclamation mark with a heart shape. Overall, the fans like the music video and the song saying, “This the greatest music video I’ve ever seen” and “Cash and Chow taking over this game.”

What are your initial thoughts on this brand new track from Cash Cobain and Chow Lee called “Rump?” Out of all of their collaborations, which one is your favorite? Do you think this duo can become one of the most popular in rap? We want to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the hottest song releases and all of the latest breaking news around the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

Let's get it let's go I wanna rump like, I wanna rump like woah Shawty wanna f*** like, shawty wanna f*** I know Passed to my man's like, pass I give it and go

