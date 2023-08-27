Fan Shoots Her Shot With MoneyBagg Yo During Concert

Hollywood Unlocked has shared purported footage from a MoneyBagg Yo concert appearing to show a fan shooting her shot with the rapper. In the brief clip, a blond woman simulates oral sex with her fingers and repeatedly gestures to someone off-camera, reportedly the rapper himself. If the footage is indeed from a MoneyBagg concert, it most likely came from his August 25 in St. Louis.

MoneyBagg is currently on his Larger Than Life Tour and has been crisscrossing the United States. He is next due to perform in Denver on August 27. Furthermore, the tour will run until the end of September, when he will close out in Memphis. Additionally, MoneyBagg recruited some big-name artists to feature at select concerts. Among the talent announced, the marquee standouts are Finesse2tymes and Sexyy Red. However, it’s unclear if Finesse will make any additional appearances after being arrested earlier in the weekend.

Fans Clown Woman Trying To Get With MoneyBagg

However, fans have been ruthless about the blatant shot shooting online. “The way that Ari will break all those fingers off. 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 put this lady in protective services. She is not safe. You see how she just 2 pieced her best friend up. This lady will be missed by her friends and family 😂😂😂😂😂😂,” one person commented. “She gonna go viral and hate herself for this shaattt,” another added. “In her head she was Avril Lavigne in that song Girlfriend,” joked a third.

Despite this, not everyone in the comments was there to troll. If she was cold 🥶 and ari wasn’t following him around on that tour like a puppy ..best believe he would have took her to the upper room 🥴🥴🥴,” one person noted. MoneyBagg has famously been open about cheating on Ari Fletcher in the past. But most people were there to troll, slamming the woman’s looks and finger-sucking. However, most people are now waiting to see if Ari Fletcher will respond to this.

