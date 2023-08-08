Snoop Dogg Suggests Moneybagg Yo Pivot Into Acting

Snoop Dogg has fully embraced his “Uncle Snoop” nickname. He helps younger artists like Moneybagg Yo by offering them advice and taking them under his wing. On a recent broadcast from his Double G News Network, Snoop Dogg was joined by the Memphis rapper, and let him know that he has all the makings of a movie star. Snoop pointed out that Moneybagg Yo’s ability to maintain his fanbase and achieve success proves that he still has much to offer to the world.

“I feel like you more than just a rap star, and the people showing you that by the way they show up for your concerts and show up for you,” Snoop told the rapper. “If you start telling movie stories and start getting into that vain, I think.” To which Moneybagg responded by asking the West Coast legend for advice on entering the acting world while balancing his music.

Snoop Dogg Details Inner Workings Of The Movie Industry

Snoop clarified to Moneybagg that the goal was not to create division between the two worlds. Instead, to discover means of uniting them. The rapper gave advice to his fellow rapper, suggesting that he should aim for grander concepts. This would showcase his full range of talents and help him flourish. “You [need][to] put them both together [and] make your record your movie,” Snoop said. As you said, everything you [have] been through, going through…picture that being a motherf*cking movie.”

He then posed an important question to the rapper: “If Moneybagg Yo had a movie, what would that look like?” As Snoop recounted some of the experiences the rapper shared earlier, Moneybagg Yo seemed to contemplate the question. But considering all Moneybagg Yo has overcome of late, he’d definitely has quite the harrowing story to tell. In a recent interview with Angie Martinez, the rapper discussed the death of his child’s mother, Chyna Santana. As he explains, it nearly broke him. “She was murdered. She was killed by somebody that she was with,” he began. “It was shocking.”

