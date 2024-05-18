Diany Dior & Cash Cobain Tap NAV For Remix Of "Favorite Lady"

New artist alert! New artist alert! Today, we are covering an up-and-coming voice out of The Bronx, New York. She goes by Diany Dior, and she is a rapping/singing hybrid. The 23-year-old is about as new as you are going to find, as she is just five songs deep into her career. However, do not let that fool you because she has the talent and the co-signs that will take her a long way. Over the weekend, Diany Dior put out her fifth-ever record, which is a remix of "Favorite Lady."

This is currently shaping up to be her breakout hit, as the original version already has over 19,000 streams. The single dropped on April 26, so it is definitely picking up steam. To capitalize on the momentum, Diany recruited one of her supporters, NAV, for this song about being in a healthy and loving relationship. What also gives this track its blow-up potential, is the man in the studio cheffing up the beat.

Listen To "Favorite Lady (Remix)" By Diany Dior, NAV, & Cash Cobain

That would be nonother than, fellow Bronx resident Cash Cobain. His New York drill/Jersey club production style has been making huge waves over the last several months. Cash's profile has grown immensely by reeling in the big fish, but he is still working with the rising stars to help put them on the map. The instrumental has its familiar sound cues, such as the slowed down drum pattern, and woozy synths. Working on those connections is assisting Diany Dior, but her talent is there above all else.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single "Favorite Lady (Remix)" by Diany Dior, NAV, and Cash Cobain? Do you think NAV's appearance was necessary for this track, why or why not? Is this Diany's besy song of her career? Which version of this song do you prefer more? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Diany Dior, NAV, and Cash Cobain. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Quotable Lyrics:

I ain't really got time for you, but I always find a slot

Left the stu' 4 A.M., now I want you in my spot

You always on point for me, always on point for me when I'm not

Anybody try to play with you ain't duckin' these shots (Shots, shots, shots, shots, shots)

Okay, let's do it (Do it)

Rock with me, baby, ain't no one stoppin' us, baby

