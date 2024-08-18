J Cole Makes Young Fans’ Day With Generous Gift

Fans are praising J Cole for the wholesome moment.

J Cole's been keeping a fairly low profile lately, but over the weekend, some lucky young fans spotted him out and about in New York City. They were selling candy, but the rapper decided to make their day with a generous gift. Reportedly, he sent them $500. He can also be seen sticking around to chat with the teens in a clip of the wholesome moment.

As expected, social media users are now praising the performer for the kind gesture in No Jumper's comments section. "J Cole always been for the people," one Instagram user writes. "J Cole for president," another jokes. Of course, he's is no stranger to giving back, as he does so frequently through his Dreamville Foundation. With that being said, fans are still impressed by his commitment to paying it forward whenever he can.

Read More: Benny The Butcher Addresses J Cole Diss Rumors On New Album

J Cole Sends A Group Of His Fans $500 In New York City

This is also not the only positive fan interaction that the artist has had in recent months. Over the summer, he's been spotted multiple times relaxing on the beach, cruising around on his bike, and more. This is true even after he stepped back from Drake and Kendrick Lamar's explosive beef, which earned him a great deal of clowning at first. Nowadays, most agree that he made the right decision considering how things played out.

As for what else J Cole is up to these days, the hitmaker has taken part in various high-profile collabs as of late, with Cash Cobain, Tems, and more. He's even confirmed to appear on ASAP Rocky's upcoming album Don't Be D*mb, which is slated for release on August 30. What do you think of J Cole making some young fans' day by sending them $500? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.