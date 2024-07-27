ASAP Rocky Confirms J Cole Collab Amidst Ongoing Drake Beef

Cole is really on the other side now.

ASAP Rocky is pulling out all the stops on his new album. He's been working on it since last decade, and the list of collaborators he's lined up is absurd. Don't Be Dumb is slated to have production from the likes of Madlib, Pharrell, and The Alchemist, just to name a few. Slick Rick (!) and Rihanna have been rumored as potential features. DJ Kast One dropped by Hot 97 on July 26 to hype up the album. He claimed that another superstar will be featured on the album: J Cole.

DJ Kast One told Hot 97 he already heard Don't Be Dumb. He also claimed that he heard a standout verse from Dreamville's finest. "I heard J Cole," he stated. "I heard songs being played." The untitled, technically confirmed song will be the first collab between the rappers in over a decade. ASAP Rocky dropped a guest verse alongside Cole on the "TKO" remix from 2013. Justin Timberlake's single also featured bars from Pusha T, in what now amounts to a nightmare blunt rotation for Drake.

ASAP Rocky And Cole Haven't Worked Together In A Decade

ASAP Rocky and J Cole are generational peers. That's part of what makes the impending collab so exciting. Well, one of the reasons. ASAP Rocky has been against Drake throughout 2024's rap civil war. He dissed Drake on Future's "Show of Hands," and has stated he plans to do so again on Don't Be Dumb. J Cole, on the other hand, is a former Drake ally. The rapper was on "First Person Shooter" with Drake, and his line about the "Big 3" started the whole mess. Cole was on Drake's side until the "7 Minute Drill" debacle. The Dreamville star apologized for dissing Kendrick Lamar and then seemingly changed sides. He appeared on the same Future and Metro Boomin album in which Rocky dissed Drake.