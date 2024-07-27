ASAP Rocky Will Respond To Drake Disses On "Don't Be Dumb" Album

Rocky isn't done with Drizzy.

ASAP Rocky is in album mode. It's been a while. Rocky's last album, Testing, dropped in 2018, and since then, the landscape of hip-hop has changed. Hell, the landscape of hip-hop has changed in the last six months alone. Drake went to war with nearly every big star in the genre, including ASAP Rocky. The 6ix God threw shots at Rocky on the songs "Push Ups" and "Family Matters," and even made reference to Rocky's relationship with Rihanna. It's been radio silence since those songs dropped, but it won't be for much longer.

DJ Kast One went on Hot 97 to hype ASAP Rocky's upcoming album, Don't Be Dumb. He assured fans that it will be worth the wait. He also claimed that Rocky is going to fire back at Drake with a few disses of his own. I heard ASAP Rocky definitely addressing a lot of the main topics that are happening out here right now," Kast One asserted. Let's just say, the list keeps going on strong." He initially played coy about the beef between ASAP Rocky and Drake, which led Ebro to get clarification. "So you saying Rocky is still on Drake's list is what you saying?," the host asked.

ASAP Rocky Previously Dissed Drake On "Show Of Hands"

DJ Kast One did not hesitate to confirm. "He's gonna be cemented on the list after this," he claimed. It's worth noting that ASAP Rocky has already dissed Drake on record. After the release of "Push Ups," the Harlem superstar hopped on the Future and Metro Boomin song "Show of Hands." Rocky referenced the mother of Drake's child, Sophie Brussaux. He also alluded to sleeping with her before she got with the 6 God. "N**gas in they feelings over women, what, you hurt or somethin'. I smash before you birthed son, Flacko hit it first, son," Rocky raps. "Still don’ trust you, it’s always us, never them. Heard you dropped your latest sh*t. Funny how it just came and went."