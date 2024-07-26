A$AP Rocky Previews Upcoming Tyler, The Creator Collab At "DON'T BE DUMB" Listening Party

This would be their first track since Tyler's "WHARF TALK" off the "CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST: The Estate Sale".

Out of all of the hyped-up album releases for hip-hop in 2024, A$AP Rocky's DON'T BE DUMB is very high on a lot of people's lists. There was some hope that it would come last year but if we're being honest, people have been waiting on some sort of project from him for years. Of course, the last full-length studio project we got was 2018's Testing. But it seems that fans of his are finally going to get their hands on it soon, as Rocky announced it was going to be out on August 30 via a short teaser trailer. There has been some info in regard to the producers that are going to be on it, but not so much in terms of the rappers and singers. That is until yesterday when A$AP Rocky previewed a snippet that sees him working alongside his dear friend, Tyler, The Creator.

According to NFR Podcast, the New Yorker gave attendees at his DON'T BE DUMB listening party some sneak peeks of the album. This one seems to be making all the noise right now, as you can audibly hear Tyler in the clip below. From what it sounds like, the production appears to be pretty atmospheric, a signature of Rocky's aesthetic. If this album and song see a release, it would be the longtime duo's first in just about a year.

Future Rocky & Tyler Banger Inbound?

It would be a successor to "WHARF TALK", a Tyler, The Creator track off of the Estate Sale version of CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. Overall, this a tandem known for dropping consistent levels of greatness whenever their talents collide. Records like "Who Dat Boy", "Potato Salad", and "Telephone Calls" are all fire in their own way, and we can only imagine this DON'T BE DUMB joint will be more of the same. Hopefully, though, we do in fact wake up to the LP on "AWGEST 30TH".

