ASAP Rocky Roasts Tyler, The Creator Over "CHROMAKOPIA" Album Cover

Rocky went to the IG comment section.

ASAP Rocky and Tyler, The Creator came from different worlds. The former a New York rapper raised on Dipset and Bone-Thugs. The latter a California prodigy who grew up on Pharrell and Kanye West. They're an odd pairing on paper, and yet they've been friends and collaborators for a decade. Tyler, The Creator recently unveiled the title and cover art for his new album, CHROMAKOPIA. The art was praised by fans and hip hop outlets alike for its striking design. ASAP Rocky, on the other hand, decided to have fun with his OF brother.

ASAP Rocky went in the comment section of Tyler's announcement post and clowned the rapper's looks. "UGLY N***A B LOL," he wrote. A comment like this would usually be grounds for a social media beef, but Rocky and Tyler have a sense of humor predicated on roasting. Besides, looks and style are big parts of both of their brands. ASAP Rocky literally branded himself "Pretty Flacko" early on in his career, and has spent the last decade as more of a fashion staple than a rapper. Tyler's style differs from Rocky's, but he has actually struck a better balance between music and fashion.

ASAP Rocky Clowned Tyler, The Creator's Looks

Don't believe us? Tyler, The Creator has dropped two albums since ASAP Rocky's Testing in 2018. The release date for CHROMAKOPIA is also before Rocky's upcoming release, Don't Be Dumb. This means the Odd Future icon will have tripled Rocky's output over the last eight years. This stat was not lost on fans, who proceeded to pester the ASAP Mob standout for an album update. Don't Be Dumb was set to drop August 30, but the rapper told Billboard that it had been delayed due to sample clearances. He also pointed to internet leaks as an ongoing issue during recording sessions.