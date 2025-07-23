Tyler The Creator Poised To Have Solid Opening Sales Week For "DON'T TAP THE GLASS"

Similar to "CHROMAKOPIA," Tyler The Creator had a shorter first sales week. But once again, it's not going to matter.

Tyler The Creator's unconventional rollouts for CHROMAKOPIA and DON'T TAP THE GLASS have been a nice change of pace for hip-hop. Some major artists in the space have actually followed suit, with Metro Boomin potentially doing the same for A FUTURISTIC SUMMA, for example. Of course, in theory, it jeopardizes first week sales.

But for T, that's far from true. CHROMAKOPIA almost moved 300,000 copies with a similar Monday release. DON'T TAP THE GLASS is also on pace for a solid debut, with early projections sitting at 215,000 per Hip Hop N More and NFR Podcast. At this point, Tyler may just want to stick with this new formula going forward.

What's more though is that well over half (65%) of the sales are physical copies. They are reporting that 140,000 is the figure. With stats like these, a number one debut on the Hot 200 is certainly in sight. However, we will have a better idea of chart placement later closer to next Tuesday.

While this news may be a bit surprising to some, it will make a lot more sense with a bit more context.

Yesterday, July 22, several hip-hop aggregators reported that Tyler's entire ninth studio album filled up the top 30 on the Global Spotify chart.

Read More: ASAP Rocky, "Don't Be Dumb" & The Myth Of Stylish Silence

Tyler The Creator DON'T TAP THE GLASS

"Big Poe," the high-octane opener, was the biggest mover, shooting up to number two. Not too far behind were "Sugar On My Tongue and "Sucka Free," which also charted inside the top 10 at six and nine. As a result, first-day streams were solid for DTTG as it raked in around 40 million, one of the strongest totals for a rap album in 2025.

Overall, it's been a fun rollout and one that should bring the aforementioned results that have been predicted. Tyler The Creator didn't have a big concept for this release, but the themes of dancing and not giving a f*ck were well executed. The music video for "Stop Playing With Me" echoed such ideas, with LeBron James and Clipse helping him bring his vision to life.

Read More: Remembering Malcolm-Jamal Warner:What Theo Gave Black Boys

